Death of an inmate from the Federal Training Centre

LAVAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

On March 24, 2017 Sylvio Lamoureux, an inmate from the Federal Training Centre in Laval, died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Lamoureux, 66 years old, had been serving since November 21, 1975 a sentence of 51 years, 7 months and 17 days for several offences e.g. Robbery, Possession and Use of a Firearm, Kidnap, Forcible Confinement and Utter Threats.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the police and the coroner have been notified, and Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident.