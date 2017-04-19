Death of an inmate from the Federal Training Centre

LAVAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

On April 15, 2017 Martin Rousselot, an inmate from the Federal Training Centre, a penitentiary in Laval, died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Rousselot, 66 years old, had been serving since November 25, 2015 a sentence of 2 years, 2 months and 13 days for Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and Possession of Substances for Purpose of Traffic.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the police and the coroner have been notified, and the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident.