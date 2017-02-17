Death of an inmate from the Regional Reception Centre

LAVAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 17, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

On February 16, 2017 Mr. Frédérick Mineau, an inmate from the Regional Reception Center, in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Mineau, 38 years old, had been serving since January 27, 2017 a sentence of 7 years, 4 months and 7 days for conspire to commit, traffic and possession of substance.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the police and the coroner have been notified, and Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident.