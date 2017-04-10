Death of an inmate from the Regional Reception Centre

LAVAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

On April 8, 2017 Paul Thomassin, an inmate from the Regional Reception Centre, in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Thomassin, 76 years old, had been serving since December 22, 2016 a sentence of 3 years, 1 month and 26 days for Sexual Exploitation.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the police and the coroner have been notified, and Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident.