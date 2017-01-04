Deborah Diaz, Former NASA CTO and Deputy CIO Joins Deep Water Point

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Jan 4, 2017) - Deep Water Point, a leader in federal market consulting, today announced the addition of Ms. Deborah Diaz as a Principal. Ms. Diaz comes to Deep Water Point following a career as one of the top technology officers in the federal government.

"Deborah brings a wealth of knowledge and understanding of IT innovation and leadership within the federal government. We are honored to have her as part of our team," said Howard Seeger, Managing Partner of Deep Water Point.

Before joining Deep Water Point, Ms. Diaz served as former Chief Technology Officer and Deputy Chief Information Officer of NASA. She led the development and implementation of technology infusion pilots and provided expert guidance on new technology investments, applications, and innovative solutions such as 3D printing in space, AI development and visual analytics. Throughout her career, she held several IT leadership positions including posts at U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the Department of Homeland Security, the General Services Administration and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

As an experienced information technology executive, Ms. Diaz is recognized as a top agent of change who has provided advanced business solutions and developed strong partnerships between industry and government. Prior to NASA, as the Department of Homeland Security Chief Information Officer for Science and Technology, she developed and implemented $1 billion of complex, ground-breaking scientific programs and IT infrastructure.

Ms. Diaz will be assisting Deep Water Point clients with strategy development, implementation planning, IT investment planning and innovative technologies projects.

Ms. Diaz is a former ACT/IAC, AFFIRM, and AFCEA board member and continues to support strong public-private partnerships.

Deep Water Point, LLC helps companies accelerate their federal business by providing complete business life cycle support. From strategic planning, financial and executive management advice, and business development and capture support to investment community and M&A support, Deep Water Point's product and services clients are resultantly some of the most successful in the federal market. The firms unique operating model allows its clients to benefit from the vast knowledge of its cadre of over 160 subject matter experts including successful high ranking industry and government executives within the Federal Civilian, DoD and Intelligence communities. Deep Water Point serves clients across the United States and Europe.