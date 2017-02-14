Deborah Heins is promoted to Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banking (Commercial Real Estate) at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

BEDMINSTER, NJ--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation ( NASDAQ : PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the promotion of Deborah Heins to Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banking (Commercial Real Estate) at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. Deborah is part of an experienced team that provides Private Banking clients with full banking solutions ranging from commercial lending products to wealth management.

Ms. Heins has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry which includes a concentration in commercial, commercial real estate and mortgage warehouse lending. In previous roles, Deborah held successful positions at HSBC, Sovereign Bank/Independence Community Bank, Summit Bank and Midlantic Bank.

A resident of Far Hills, New Jersey, Ms. Heins holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from New York University and is a member of the Somerset County Business Partnership.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $3.88 billion as of December 31, 2016. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, real estate professionals, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its private wealth management, commercial private banking, retail private banking and residential lending divisions, along with its online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.