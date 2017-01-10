Debt Busters boosts revenue and efficiencies with NewVoiceMedia's inside sales platform

Australia-based insolvency practice increases customer base by 83 percent in less than a year

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - NewVoiceMedia, a global provider of inside sales and contact centre technology that helps businesses sell more, serve better and grow faster, today announced that Debt Busters has multiplied its revenues and improved efficiencies to become an industry leader, with NewVoiceMedia's inside sales platform.

Founded in 2005, Debt Busters has helped thousands of consumers regain financial control, saving them more than $68.9 million (AUD) in debt repayments. The Australia-based insolvency practice offers financial management and debt-relief solutions to customers, who are also provided with a dedicated client service manager and an excellent customer service experience. However, with a legacy client database and telephony system, the company was unable to adequately handle the growth it was experiencing.

Following an extensive selection process, Debt Busters selected NewVoiceMedia's state-of-the-art cloud CTI solution ContactWorld for Sales, along with Salesforce. As an inside sales platform with seamless Salesforce integration, ContactWorld is designed to scale as rapidly as the business and deliver sales excellence in line with the company's objectives. Functionality such as automated outbound dialling, flexible caller line identification and instantaneous CRM updates are provided with proven 99.999% platform availability.

With a single reporting engine at the heart of the business, Debt Busters is able to work entirely within Salesforce and therefore compare and understand the breadth of performance across its sales team. Managers can cut call data in thousands of ways, giving the company better information for decision-making with real-time dashboards to improve conversion rates and increase sales. Its reps are now more efficient than ever, having one source of truth and visibility of the end-to-end sales process.

Following implementation, Debt Busters has benefit from:

83 percent increase in clients in less than a year

Revenue has more than doubled

500 percent increase in connection rates for outbound calls to new clients

3 minutes saved on agent wrap time for each customer call

Improved visibility of the entire business and real-time reporting

"Before ContactWorld, we wasted so much time each day with calls being answered by the wrong people", said Simon Frew, Founder of Debt Busters. "We could see straight away that ContactWorld would make our work so much easier, and with its usability and Salesforce integration, we knew it was the right solution for our business. NewVoiceMedia and Salesforce have completely transformed the way we're able to support our clients, while helping us to grow at an unprecedented rate -- increasing our customer base by 83 percent in less than a year".

Jonathan Gale, CEO of NewVoiceMedia, commented, "It's great to see that Debt Busters has experienced such incredible success with ContactWorld. Not only has the company significantly increased its customer base and revenue, it's also boosted connection rates with new clients, improved its performance and enhanced the customer service experience. And of course, as a cloud solution, our technology will continue to support Debt Busters throughout its rapid future growth".

For more information about NewVoiceMedia and to download the Debt Busters case study, visit www.newvoicemedia.com

About NewVoiceMedia

NewVoiceMedia powers customer connections that transform businesses globally. The leading vendor's award-winning cloud customer contact platform revolutionises the way organisations connect with their customers worldwide, enabling them to deliver a personalised and unique customer service experience and drive a more effective sales team. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

NewVoiceMedia's 600+ customers include PhotoBox, MobileIron, Lumesse, Vax, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society. For more information, visit www.newvoicemedia.com or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter @NewVoiceMedia.