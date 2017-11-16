Decathlon Capital Forges Programming and Distribution Financing Partnership With Believe Entertainment Group

Investment provides resources for continued pipeline development and distribution expansion for company behind original content with LeBron James, Tiesto, Jennifer Lopez, and Chris Parnell among others

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 16, 2017) - Palo Alto-based growth capital investment company Decathlon Capital Partners has announced a financing partnership agreement with New York-based entertainment company Believe Entertainment Group to support the expansion of Believe's development pipeline of new original programming as well as provide for the expansion of the company's digital and linear TV distribution opportunities.

Believe Entertainment Group is known for its track record of producing high-profile content for digital and TV distribution, and partnering with premium talent including: "The LeBrons," a widely popular, three season-running animated series in partnership with and featuring LeBron James; "In the Booth" with DJ/producer Tiësto that crossed over from digital to linear TV; "Money Where Your Mouth Is" with comedian Jay Mohr; "Giftable" and additional series for MGM's digital distribution platform Lightworkers; "Poker Nights," a scripted comedy series for Poker Central starring SNL's Chris Parnell; and "Tiger Beat Entertainment," a millennial-focused pop culture news and lifestyle series with Jennifer Lopez in partnership with AOL.

Uniquely positioned at the forefront of the digital content landscape, Believe Entertainment Group's innovative solutions connect a diverse digital and TV audience with the world's biggest talent, distributors, media companies, and advertisers. The company has developed and produced premium, original series -- and become a trusted go-to partner -- for Time Inc., PeopleTV, MGM, Hulu, Fuse, Verizon go90, YouTube, Yahoo, Xbox, TruTV, ITV, and AOL among others. Concurrently, Believe has been at the leading edge of building robust and engaging brand partnerships around premium content with Intel, Sprite, Nike, P&G, HP, J&J, Microsoft, Marriott, Progressive, Moët & Chandon, Campbell's, McDonald's, U.S. Army, Dell, Clorox and more.

"The team at Believe Entertainment Group is behind some of the most original content launches in digital," noted Decathlon Capital partner John Borchers. "Led by a proven management team with experience in nearly every corner of entertainment, media and advertising, we're pleased to provide Believe Entertainment Group with the flexible financial solutions they need to grow and are looking forward to a long-term relationship with the company."

"As the industry continues to shift toward premium digital distribution, Believe is continuing to expand its strategy to grow and drive premium content for AVOD, SVOD, OTT platforms and the overall changing digital audience distribution world," said Dan Goodman, co-founder of Believe Entertainment Group. "We're excited to be partnering with Decathlon to create more opportunities to accelerate that growth."

"We're ramping up our own pipeline and development slate fueled by this new financing agreement with Decathlon," said co-founder William H. Masterson III. "We want to continue pushing the boundaries in delivering premium, high-impact entertainment content for both digital and TV distribution, for leading brands, and for distributors and media partners."

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com.

About Believe Entertainment Group

Believe Entertainment Group, a New York City-based entertainment company, produces high-profile content for digital and TV distribution, including Dear Basketball, a new, animated short film with Kobe Bryant, scored by the iconic John Williams and animated by Disney legend, Glen Keane. Other stand-out Believe series include: The LeBrons with NBA champion, LeBron James; In the Booth with DJ/producer Tiësto that transitioned to linear television on Fuse/FM; Money Where Your Mouth Is with comedian Jay Mohr; Inspired: by Sabrina, an ongoing women's lifestyle show hosted by HGTV star Sabrina Soto; @EpicEDM, an ongoing original content series featuring top electronic dance music (EDM) artists, festivals and clubs worldwide; and Tiger Beat Entertainment, a millennial-focused pop culture news and lifestyle series with Jennifer Lopez. Believe Entertainment Group's studio division develops and produces digital-first original series for OTT and digital distribution partners, including: Time Inc., MGM, Yahoo, Comedy Central (Viacom), TruTV and AOL, among others. Believe maintains key distribution relationships with numerous leading media partners, including: Time Inc., Hulu, Yahoo, Fuse, YouTube, AOL and Defy Media, among others. Further, Believe has been at the forefront of building brand partnerships around premium content with some of the world's leading brands, such as: Intel, Sprite, Nike, P&G, HP, J&J, Microsoft, Marriott, Progressive, Moët & Chandon, Campbell's, McDonald's, U.S. Army, Dell, Clorox and more. In 2014, the company signed an investment deal with the British-based broadcaster and studio ITV, who also joined the company's board of directors. Learn more at www.BelieveEnt.com.