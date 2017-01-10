December 2016 Housing Starts in Trois-Rivieres

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 10, 2017) - Housing starts in the Trois-Rivières census metropolitan area (CMA) were trending at 809 units in December compared to 773 in November according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

"In the greater Trois-Rivières area, the number of housing starts recorded for 2016 revealed a 34-per-cent increase over the number recorded in 2015. This upward trend is almost exclusively the result of renewed activity in rental construction. It should be noted that residential construction reached a near 15-year low in 2015," said Tania Bourassa-Ochoa, Market Analyst at CMHC.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of the state of the housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading in some markets, as they are largely driven by the multiples segment of the markets, which can be quite variable from one month to the next.

The stand-alone monthly SAAR was 1,144 units in December, down from 1,422 in November.

