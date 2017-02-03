News Room

Paladin Energy Ltd

February 03, 2017 04:25 ET

December Quarter 2016 Conference Call and Investor Update - 15 February 2017

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - February 03, 2017) - Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX: PDN) (TSX: PDN) ("Company") announces that the Company will hold a telephone conference in conjunction with an Online Slide Show at 07:30 Perth and 07:30 Hong Kong on 15 February 2017 and 23:30 London, 18:30 Toronto on 14 February 2017, to give an update on the Company's activities.

Paladin Update

Date: 15 February 2017
Time: 07:30 Perth

PLEASE CHECK THE WORLD CLOCK TO CONFIRM THE DATE AND START TIME FOR YOUR LOCAL TIME ZONE.

Toronto: 14 February 2017, 18:30 hrs / London: 14 February 2017, 23:30 hrs / Hong Kong: 15 February 2017, 07:30 hrs

LIVE - Conference Call and Online Slide Show

The Online Slide Show will be accessible from the link at - www.paladinenergy.com.au.

Questions will be taken at the briefing's conclusion by way of conference call - Dial in numbers for the conference call are as follows (Toll free):

Australia  1800 123 296
Belgium  080 078 747
Canada  1855 561 6766
China  4001 203 170 or 8008 702 411
France  0800 913 185
Germany  0800 180 2370
Hong Kong  800 906 648
India  1800 3010 6141
Indonesia (Indostat)  0018 030 204 845
Indonesia (Telkom)  0078 030 204 845
Ireland  1800 551 316
Italy  800 896 096
Japan  012 0301 736
Malawi  Unavailable, please use Toll: +61 2 8373 3610
Malaysia  1800 816 804
Namibia  Unavailable, please use Toll: +61 2 8373 3610
Netherlands  0800 023 3892
New Zealand  0800 446 046
Norway  800 108 66
Philippines  1800 1612 0170
Singapore  800 616 2313
South Korea  007 9861 361 784
Sweden  020 790 234
Switzerland  080 0835 802
Thailand  0018 00612 1041
United Kingdom  0808 234 1369
United States  1800 742 9301
United States -- NY  +1 845 5071 610

For countries not listed above please dial + 61 2 8373 3610

CONFERENCE ID: 5710 8851(This must be quoted)

You are encouraged to dial in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the commencement of the briefing.

ARCHIVE - Audio/Slides Webcast

The briefing will be available approximately 2-4 hours after the live event on the same link as the live online slide show.

Yours faithfully

Paladin Energy Ltd

ALEX MOLYNEUX
CEO

Ref; 405486

Contact Information

  • For additional information, please contact:
    Andrew Mirco
    Investor Relations Contact (Perth)
    Tel: +61-8-9381-4366 or Mobile: +61-409-087-171
    Email: andrew.mirco@paladinenergy.com.au

