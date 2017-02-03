December Quarter 2016 Conference Call and Investor Update - 15 February 2017

SOURCE: Paladin Energy Ltd
February 03, 2017 04:25 ET
PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - February 03, 2017) - Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX: PDN) (TSX: PDN) ("Company") announces that the Company will hold a telephone conference in conjunction with an Online Slide Show at 07:30 Perth and 07:30 Hong Kong on 15 February 2017 and 23:30 London, 18:30 Toronto on 14 February 2017, to give an update on the Company's activities.
Paladin Update
Date: 15 February 2017Time: 07:30 Perth
PLEASE CHECK THE WORLD CLOCK TO CONFIRM THE DATE AND START TIME FOR YOUR LOCAL TIME ZONE.
Toronto: 14 February 2017, 18:30 hrs / London: 14 February 2017, 23:30 hrs / Hong Kong: 15 February 2017, 07:30 hrs
LIVE - Conference Call and Online Slide Show
The Online Slide Show will be accessible from the link at - www.paladinenergy.com.au.
Questions will be taken at the briefing's conclusion by way of conference call - Dial in numbers for the conference call are as follows (Toll free):
For countries not listed above please dial + 61 2 8373 3610
CONFERENCE ID: 5710 8851(This must be quoted)
You are encouraged to dial in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the commencement of the briefing.
ARCHIVE - Audio/Slides Webcast
The briefing will be available approximately 2-4 hours after the live event on the same link as the live online slide show.
Yours faithfully
Paladin Energy Ltd
ALEX MOLYNEUXCEO
Ref; 405486
For additional information, please contact:Andrew MircoInvestor Relations Contact (Perth)Tel: +61-8-9381-4366 or Mobile: +61-409-087-171Email: andrew.mirco@paladinenergy.com.au
