DecisionPoint Systems to Present at Taglich Brothers 14th Annual Investment Conference

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Taglich Brothers, Inc. is pleased to announce that DecisionPoint Systems Inc. ( OTC PINK : DSPI) will be presenting at our 14th Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 in New York City. To view the webcast visit http://www.taglichbrothers.com/conference/conferencewebcast.php.

About Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers, Inc. is a full-service broker dealer focused exclusively on microcap companies. The Company defines the microcap segment of the equity market as companies with less than $250 million in market capitalization. Taglich Brothers currently offers institutional and retail brokerage services, investment banking and comprehensive research coverage to the investment community.

About DecisionPoint Systems Inc.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping them move their business decision points closer to their customers. We do this by making enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere. DecisionPoint utilizes all the latest wireless, mobility, and RFID technologies. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit www.decisionpt.com.