Deem Announces Appointment of Travel Industry Leaders

Transformation of the Company Accelerates with the Addition of New Team Members

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the business travel industry, announced today that it has appointed Tahnee Perry as Vice President of Marketing to lead the strategic branding and marketing of its innovative travel, car service and expense solutions. Deem has also recently bolstered its executive team with the additions of Todd Kaiser rejoining Deem as Vice President & Group Leader of Travel and Expense, and Gadi Bashvitz, who joined Deem through the acquisition of OLSET, as Vice President & Group Leader of Car Service.

"We are excited about the recent additions to the Deem team and are confident that these new team members will help us meet our customer needs and drive growth and innovation at a faster rate -- areas that the company has struggled with historically," said John Rizzo, President and Chief Operating Officer, Deem. "We now have the people and structures in place to accelerate our product development efforts, better serve our clients and communicate with our audience around the globe."

"Business travelers are demanding instant, dynamic, and personalized travel, car service and expense options, and corporations need to control costs and ensure traveler safety," said Perry. "Our team of technology experts is perfectly poised to transform the traveler journey and provide customized solutions to anyone using the Deem platform, including travel buyers, travel management companies, travelers and suppliers."

"Travel booking is a complex and personal process that requires more engagement than a simple transaction," said Bashvitz. "At Deem, we are developing solutions that help travelers make the right decisions at the right time by providing personalized suggestions, breadth of content and a fully integrated platform across travel, car service and expense, that encourages travelers to book in policy."

"We are accelerating the Deem travel, expense and car service solutions," said Kaiser. "We now have content available for more than 21 countries and a platform designed to increase the value for the traveler, travel manager, travel management company and supplier partners."

"We have full confidence in Deem's new strategic direction," said Colin Temple, Vice President and General Manager, U.S. and Canada at American Express Global Business Travel. "With the additions to their management team, they are well-positioned to provide the service and solutions their clients need, including American Express Global Business Travel. We've been very impressed with the rapid transformation that the new leadership team has brought to Deem as well as its contribution to the overall industry narrative."

As part of its continuous innovation and industry development, Deem recently acquired OLSET, a leading personalization and machine learning technology company to optimize hotel and ground transportation attachment rates and also added hotel content from Booking.com and expanded its global rail offering through a partnership with SilverRail.

Prior to joining Deem, Tahnee Perry held positions with Northstar Travel Group, the travel industry's leading information and marketing solutions provider and Phocuswright, the travel industry research authority. Todd Kaiser joined Deem from ONEtechnology, a firm that created a platform for developing web applications without writing code. Todd is a travel industry veteran having worked at GetThere, Orbitz, Concur and LesConcierges. Bashvitz is the founder and former CEO of OLSET, a leading personalization and machine learning technology company.

About Deem

Deem makes business travel less complicated for travelers, less costly for employers and more profitable for service providers. Using our industry-leading software solutions, employees book travel and car service and report their expenses more efficiently than ever before. Corporations control costs more effectively. Travel management companies deliver engaging customer experiences. Car service operators benefit from new efficiencies and widen their customer reach. We've helped thousands of forward-thinking companies modernize their systems, improve travel management and save. Deem is backed by leading venture capital funds as well as corporate and private equity investors. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.