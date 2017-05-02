Deep Water Point Expands Reach into the Intelligence Community, Hires Former CIO of the National Reconnaissance Office

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Deep Water Point, a leader in federal market consulting, today announced the addition of Ms. Donna Hansen as a Principal who will join their Intelligence Community (IC) sector. Ms. Hansen comes to Deep Water Point after serving as National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) Chief Information Officer and Chair of the CIA Publications Review Board. "Our clients are continually looking towards business opportunities available within the IC. Engaging top notch experts like Donna on our team leads our clients down the path of success," said Howard Seeger, Managing Partner of Deep Water Point. "With Donna on board, we are able to increase our value to our clients by further assisting them with their business goals within the IC sector."

As the CIO of NRO, Ms. Hansen advised the NRO Director and worked with her peers to ensure that the NRO Future Collection Architecture appropriately leveraged game-changing IT and data analytic capabilities. Managing a multi-agency government and contractor workforce in the hundreds and overseeing hundreds of millions of dollars in IT resources, Ms. Hansen led the development, coordination, culture change, and implementation of activities to reduce the risk of insider threat, strengthen NRO's information assurance posture, and transition to the IC IT Enterprise.

Ms. Hansen's earlier Federal Government experience involved engineering, program management, and executive positions of increasing responsibility and complexity to lead the research, development, architecture, engineering, design, delivery, and operation of world-wide IT and communications systems supporting the military, foreign affairs community, and the IC.

Deep Water Point, LLC helps companies accelerate their federal business by providing complete business life cycle support. As a result, Deep Water Point's clients are some of the most successful in the federal market. The firm's unique operating model allows its clients to benefit from the vast knowledge of its cadre of subject matter experts including successful high ranking industry and government executives within the Federal Civilian, DoD and Intelligence communities.