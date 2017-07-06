DeepMarkit Adds Serious Marketing and Technology Strength

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - July 6, 2017) - DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:MKT)(OTCQB:MKTDF) a producer of gamified marketing solutions for businesses of all sizes, wishes to announce the latest additions to our outstanding team:

DeepMarkit is very pleased to announce the appointment of Jack Bogart as Chief Technology Officer. Jack is responsible for leading DeepMarkit's overall technology strategy and vision. He will oversee the development of the Company's marketing and gaming platforms, as well as vendor integrations with the aim of enriching DeepMarkit's extensive product offering to better serve clients worldwide.

Jack brings more than 20 years of industry experience with a focus on high performance distributed systems from the areas of product development, performance and scale, enterprise architecture, application development, and big data management. In addition to his core skills and experience, Jack brings a proven track record of combining business goals with technology solutions resulting in customer and revenue growth.

Prior to DeepMarkit, Jack held senior technical leadership roles at numerous companies in the e-commerce, big data, networking and aerospace sectors.

We are also very pleased to announce the appointment of Carter Chalmers as our Director of Sales and Business Development. With ten years experience building and managing international sales teams in the digital and mobile technology industries, Carter will drive the distribution of our unique products worldwide. Over the course of his career, Carter has worked with large retailers to help them drive digital consumer engagement and has been responsible for increasing revenue and expanding into new international markets by developing active partners. Carter is well equipped for the social interplay that goes hand in hand with the responsibilities of being involved with complex partnership integrations and projects. Carter's skills and experience are valuable assets he brings to the sales and marketing team at DeepMarkit both in North America and Internationally.

"Jack and Carter are fantastic additions to the DeepMarkit team", stated Darold H. Parken, President and CEO of DeepMarkit, "After what has been a long period of development, we are now ready to begin the many partnership integrations we have planned to reach the extent of our potential audience and these two individuals will be key contributors in that endeavour. We are excited to have these two professionals on our team."

Messrs. Bogart and Chalmers have been granted options to purchase 500,000 shares each for a five-year term at exercise prices of $0.12 to $0.14.

DeepMarkit is also pleased to confirm that the $1,500,000 strategic investment by Hong Kong based Allstate Assets Management Limited (news release dated June 15, 2017), has been completed and that Allstate and DeepMarkit are now working on the business plan for the distribution of DeepMarkit's products in the China market.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit is a gamification technology company inventing new ways to engage consumers and other audiences. The Company's proprietary promotions platform enables businesses and agencies to create branded games that incentivize customers, thus driving sales, capturing data and generating leads. DeepMarkit integrates next-gen gamification engagement mechanics with interactive advertising industry standards to offer marketers an advanced solution suitable for campaigns of all sizes, targeting multiple channels on the web, mobile and social media.

DeepMarkit's suite of HTML5 games and gaming solutions for are designed for social media, messaging apps, and other online community services. Instant games can be added to any online environment to encourage usage by providing a fun way to engage audiences with competitive or collaborative games. DeepMarkit offers numerous options to monetize through custom branded games, product placement, corporate sponsorships and prize and incentive awards.

DeepMarkit's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol MKT and on the OTCQB trading under the symbol MKTDF. For additional information, please visit www.deepmarkit.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information including, statements regarding the development of a China focused product and the sale of products in the China market. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of DeepMarkit. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to develop a viable China product or achieve sales in China, failure to obtain market acceptance of the Company's products, inability to complete further development of the product or business, the failure to raise required additional capital, and general economic, market or business conditions. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and DeepMarkit does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.