DeepMarkit Announces New United States OTCQB Stock Listing and Symbol

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:MKT)(OTCQB:MKTDF) a producer of gamified marketing solutions for businesses of all sizes, is very pleased to announce that it has received approval for its new OTCQB stock listing.

DeepMarkit's common shares have commenced trading in the United States on the OTCQB market under the symbol MKTDF. The Company's common shares will continue to trade under the symbol MKT on the TSX Venture Exchange.

"We are proud to join the OTCQB market, which will provide DeepMarkit increased visibility with U.S and Asian investors and more efficient access to our Company's information for their investment decisions," said Darold Parken, Chief Executive Officer of DeepMarkit. "It is anticipated that, in time, all of our shareholders should benefit from the increased exposure, broadening of our shareholder base and improved liquidity."

The Company is currently negotiating sales channels and partnerships for both managed services and do-it-yourself promotion creations for the rollout of the new FetchBot platform. The new FetchBot platform combines the features of its social gaming functionality with the comprehensive games-based promotions and advertising capabilities of the platform to create an even more powerful sales and marketing tool for businesses.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit is a gamification technology company inventing new ways to engage consumers and other audiences. FetchBot™, the Company's proprietary promotions platform, enables businesses and agencies to create branded games that incentivize consumers, thus driving sales, capturing data and generating leads. FetchBot integrates next-gen gamification engagement mechanics with interactive advertising industry standards to offer marketers an advanced solution suitable for campaigns of all sizes, targeting multiple channels on the web, mobile and social media.

DeepMarkit's suite of HTML5 games and gaming solutions are also designed for social media, messaging apps and other online community services. FetchBot™ games can be added to any online environment to encourage usage by providing a fun way to engage audiences with competitive or collaborative games. FetchBot™ provides numerous options to monetize through custom branded games, product placement, corporate sponsorships and prize and incentive awards.

DeepMarkit's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol MKT and on the OTCQB, trading under the symbol MKTDF. For additional information, please visit www.deepmarkit.com or www.fetchbot.com.

