DeepMarkit Business Update

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:MKT), is pleased to provide an update on business developments.

Platform Development

In January, 2017 the company announced its social gaming initiative which introduced longer play games with leaderboard challenges and broad social media sharing capabilities. Our social games were designed primarily for business and product branding using the engaging and entertaining medium of games.

Word-of-mouth marketing is a powerful tool, and it is no different for our FetchBot branded games. Viral games like Candy Crush and Supercell's Clash of Clans have nearly 100 million daily active users and are still growing. The key to this growth has been social media and messaging integration, these are two areas that the FetchBot Social platform has been developed to capitalize on.

Since completing our first suite of social games, the Company has been working on the integration of the social gaming functionality with the full promotional capabilities of the FetchBot platform. The new FetchBot do-it-yourself platform will allow users to offer purely social games with branding, sales messaging, leaderboards and social sharing or a combination of social and promotional games for prize giveaways and sweepstakes. In all situations the games will provide leaderboards for competition and challenges as well as broad social media sharing capabilities.

All of our games are HTML5 and can be viewed and played on desktops, smartphones, and tablets. Games can thus be shared and played from anywhere without the requirement of app downloads or any software installation. Work is also underway on the first of the FetchBot 3-D games for the platform.

The new FetchBot DIY platform will provide a subscription model for basic, intermediate or professional levels of functionality. The three levels will provide effective DIY opportunities for customers at every level of technical or creative sophistication and for every business budget. DeepMarkit will be rolling out the new platform features within the next 60 days.

Sales Channel Development

FetchBot is a DIY platform designed so that business operators at any skill level can generate unique, interactive branded marketing content at a very affordable price. DeepMarkit is now completing the development of its partnership sales administration functionality to allow third parties to channel and track sales of FetchBot under a revenue sharing arrangement. Sales partners can now add FetchBot gamified branded content to their own areas of marketing expertise to deliver to their customers a new element of engagement.

Management has been meeting with many interested parties throughout Asia demonstrating the product and the power of the platform to potential partners, channel sales opportunities and investors. Ranjeet Sundher, EVP of DeepMarkit has been based in Asia for the last 20 years and is leading this effort.

Asia, and China in particular, are a focus for the Company as a result of the very positive reception to our platform in these regions. Digital advertising expenditure in China alone is predicted to rise 27% to US$50.3 billion this year, up from an estimated US$39.6 billion last year, on the back of increased mobile campaigns according to data provided by eMarketer to the South China Morning Post. The Company has also recently started its partnership and product channel efforts in North America.

The Company recently signed another MOU in Asia for product distribution and several others are under discussion.

USA OTCQB Stock Listing

DeepMarkit is also pleased to announce that it has completed its application to list its shares on the U.S. OTCQB Market. DeepMarkit's common shares are expected to commence trading in the United States on the OTCQB Market within two weeks. The Company's common shares will continue to trade under the symbol MKT on the TSX Venture Exchange. The new OTCQB U.S. trading symbol will be announced when it becomes effective.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit is a patent pending gamification technology company inventing new ways to engage consumers and other audiences. FetchBot™, the Company's proprietary promotions platform, enables businesses and agencies to create branded games that incentivize consumers, thus driving sales, capturing data and generating leads. FetchBot integrates next-gen gamification engagement mechanics with interactive advertising industry standards and powerful visuals including 3-D images to offer marketers an advanced solution suitable for campaigns of all sizes, targeting multiple channels on the web, mobile and social media.

FetchBot Social™ is DeepMarkit's suite of HTML5 games and gaming solutions for social media, messaging apps and other online community services. FetchBot Social™ instant games can be added to any online environment to encourage usage by providing a fun way to engage audiences with competitive or collaborative games. FetchBot Social™ provides numerous options to monetize through custom branded games, product placement, corporate sponsorships and prize and incentive awards.

DeepMarkit's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol MKT. For additional information, please visit www.deepmarkit.com or www.fetchbot.com.

