DeepMarkit Introduces Another Dimension in Gamification

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 15, 2017) - DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:MKT), is very pleased to announce that it has partnered with SynaptixGames LLC of Colorado to create the first of its 3-D short form, casual games for the new FetchBot patent pending gamification platform.

Bringing 3-D games to the FetchBot platform is the next step in our drive to bring the best player experience to social, casual gaming. SynaptixGames and DeepMarkit are collaborating on the first game type to be developed by SynapticxGames. The 3-D experience will be integrated within the FetchBot platform for social and promotional games.

"We are thrilled to be working with SynaptixGames to bring a new dimension to our FetchBot platform," stated Darold H. Parken, President and CEO of DeepMarkit. "SynaptixGames is truly a powerhouse in the 3-D game development space and their teams and technology are a perfect fit for us. We are looking forward to a successful long term relationship as we look to roll out more advanced gaming experiences through our FetchBot platform."

The DeepMarkit SynaptixGames collaboration will deliver 3-D experiences within almost any messaging channel for immediate player satisfaction on smart phones, tablets and desktops without the need to install anything.

"We are very excited to be expanding into this new market of providing both social and marketing content on gaming platforms", stated Robert Madsen founder of SynaptixGames. "I believe the partnership between the two companies is going to produce tremendous results and that applying 3-D experiences into the FetchBot engine will be a game changer for this market sector."

About SynaptixGames

SynaptixGames is an independent U.S. based video game development company whose client list includes Microsoft, Nickelodeon, MumboJumbo and others. They specialize in providing 3-D game development services that assist clients with all aspects of game development including design, production, coding, art, and audio. The company was founded by Robert and Stephen Madsen who both share a passion for video games and delivering excellence. As both avid gamers and software developers, Robert and Stephen founded SynaptixGames to create quality 3-D video games that are high quality and engaging. SynaptixGames treats every project as if it was their own and above all bases their reputation on excellence in quality, content and customer satisfaction.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit is a patent pending gamification technology company inventing new ways to engage consumers and other audiences. FetchBot™, the Company's proprietary promotions platform, enables businesses and agencies to create branded videogames that incentivize consumers, thus driving sales, capturing data and generating leads. FetchBot integrates next-gen gamification engagement mechanics with interactive advertising industry standards and powerful visuals including 3-D images to offer marketers an advanced solution suitable for campaigns of all sizes, targeting multiple channels on the web, mobile and social media.

FetchBot Social is DeepMarkit's suite of HTML5 games and gaming solutions for social media, messaging apps and other online community services. FetchBot Social instant games can be added to any online environment to encourage usage by providing a fun way to engage audiences with competitive or collaborative games. FetchBot Social provides numerous options to monetize through custom branded games, product placement, corporate sponsorships and prize and incentive awards.

DeepMarkit's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol MKT. For additional information, please visit www.deepmarkit.com.

Follow us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fetchbot

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FetchBotSocial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fetchbotsocial/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information including, statements regarding the launch of 3-D games on the FetchBot platform and the potential for any commercial relationships. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of DeepMarkit. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to conclude binding agreements with re-sellers, failure to obtain market acceptance of the Company's products, inability to complete further development of the product or business, the failure to raise required additional capital, and general economic, market or business conditions. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and DeepMarkit does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.