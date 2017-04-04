DeepMarkit Partners With MultiSoft Asia-Pacific

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:MKT) a producer of gamified marketing solutions for businesses of all sizes, is very pleased to announce that it intends to partner with MultiSoftware Asia Inc. ("MultiSoft") for the distribution of its FetchBot™ promotions platform. MultiSoft will include the FetchBot™ platform with its current marketing products to target thousands of customers worldwide. MultiSoft intends to target its Asia Pacific clients first and then move into the United States. MultiSoft is the World's premier MLM Software and powers network marketing in over 30 countries.

Using Fetchbot™, DeepMarkit's proprietary gamification platform, MultiSoft customers can quickly and easily customize branded short form games which reward users with products, promotions and coupons. Fetchbot™ includes an assemble-your-own game dashboard, which allows businesses to choose from a variety of templates to create branded games with visual tools - with no coding expertise required. Games can be customized with corporate logos, text, an array of animated characters, a palette of design themes, and multiple prize and reward options. The promotions can be delivered via multiple devices and channels. The FetchBot™ games and promotions are designed to encourage social sharing and viral distribution.

DeepMarkit and MultiSoft have entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") whereby the two companies will establish commercial terms and will collaborate to market the FetchBot™ platform throughout the Asia-Pacific markets and into the United States.

Steve Mommaerts, Managing Director of MultiSoft stated, "MultiSoft is excited to start using the FetchBot platform to help our clients build greater brand recognition using the social gaming and branding aspects of FetchBot. We see the FetchBot product as a beneficial marketing product to our growing client base."

Mr. Mommaerts further comments, "There has been a strong push in our industry to engage customers and distributors through mobile devices and social media. FetchBot clearly fits this role and offers a fun and exciting way to share information about new products and business opportunities. MultiSoft will use the FetchBot platform as one of the pieces of our marketing kit to help our clients promote their businesses. Having an engaging mobile gaming platform to promote your new brand is much more engaging than putting banners on your social media pages. Clients will be more open to posting the game with their high score and encouraging friends to compete while at the same time driving the brand awareness."

"We are excited to start working with MultiSoft", stated Ranjeet Sundher, Executive Vice President of DeepMarkit. "MultiSoft immediately recognized the potential of our FetchBot platform and is highly experienced in assisting the marketing efforts of businesses which fit perfectly in the FetchBot target audience."

About MultiSoft

MultiSoft is a group of dedicated professionals focused on providing superlative products and services to the network marketing and direct sales industries. In operation since 1987, MultiSoft has been a trusted name in the network marketing and direct sales arenas. MultiSoft builds strategic partnerships with its clients to ensure their success.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit is a gamification technology company inventing new ways to engage consumers and other audiences. FetchBot™, the Company's proprietary promotions platform, enables businesses and agencies to create branded videogames that incentivize consumers, thus driving sales, capturing data and generating leads. FetchBot™ integrates next-gen gamification engagement mechanics with interactive advertising industry standards to offer marketers an advanced solution suitable for campaigns of all sizes, targeting multiple channels on the web, mobile and social media.

FetchBot Social™ is DeepMarkit's suite of HTML5 games and gaming solutions for social media, messaging apps and other online community services. FetchBot Social™ instant games can be added to any online environment to encourage usage by providing a fun way to engage audiences with competitive or collaborative games. FetchBot Social™ provides numerous options to monetize through custom branded games, product placement, corporate sponsorships and prize and incentive awards.

DeepMarkit's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol MKT. For additional information, please visit www.deepmarkit.com or www.fechbot.com.

Follow us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fetchbot

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FetchBotSocial / https://twitter.com/FetchBotPromos

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fetchbotsocial/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information including, statements regarding the potential for any commercial relationships. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of DeepMarkit. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to conclude binding agreements with re-sellers, failure to obtain market acceptance of the Company's products, inability to complete further development of the product or business, the failure to raise required additional capital, and general economic, market or business conditions. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and DeepMarkit does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.