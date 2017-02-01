DeepMarkit Throws Down the Kingdom Draw Challenge

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 1, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE USA.

DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:MKT), is very pleased to announce the release of its new Kingdom Draw game on the FetchBot Social platform. FetchBot Social brings casual and social games in HTML5 to messaging apps, social media platforms and other online environments.

FetchBot's Kingdom Draw brings an entirely new and exciting gaming experience to the drawing board, where players are challenged to draw symbols on their screen in order to shoot down the flying enemies and save the King. Survive as long as possible to get the best score. Then, share the game with your friends and challenge them to beat you.

From a messaging app, social media service or any website, people can challenge friends to compete for the Kingdom Draw high score and watch their status on constantly updated leaderboards. FetchBot Social games leverage HTML5 technology so they can be distributed and played on any device and on any of the popular social media sites.

DeepMarkit is continuously developing cool new games and gamification features for the FetchBot Social platform. DeepMarkit provides a full turnkey social gaming solution to any business from full creative development to system integration and complete administration of the gaming environment. FetchBot Social supports the creation of customized, branded games with corporate logos, text, an array of animated characters, a palette of design themes, and redeemable rewards.

DeepMarkit is also pleased to announced that, further to its news release dated January 23, 2017, it has now closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") consisting of 13,500,000 Units (the "Units") at a price of CAD $0.085 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,147,500. Each Unit comprises one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of DeepMarkit at an exercise price of CAD $0.15 for a period of twelve (12) months from the date of issuance of the Units. The Private Placement was fully subscribed.

Completion of the Private Placement is subject to regulatory approval including, but not limited to, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. The Common Shares and Warrants issued are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.

Finder's fees of $25,033.84 in cash were paid on $312,923 in subscriptions from persons introduced to DeepMarkit by the following: $10,540 to Canaccord Genuity Corp; $8,033.84 to M Partners and $6,460 to Haywood Securities Inc. The finder's fees represented 8% of the applicable subscriptions.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund further development and the marketing launch of FetchBot Social.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit is a gamification technology company inventing new ways to engage consumers and other audiences. FetchBot™, the Company's proprietary promotions platform, enables businesses and agencies to create branded videogames that incentivize consumers, thus driving sales, capturing data and generating leads. FetchBot integrates next-gen gamification engagement mechanics with interactive advertising industry standards to offer marketers an advanced solution suitable for campaigns of all sizes, targeting multiple channels on the web, mobile and social media.

FetchBot Social is DeepMarkit's suite of HTML5 games and gaming solutions for social media, messaging apps and other online community services. FetchBot Social instant games can be added to any online environment to encourage usage by providing a fun way to engage audiences with competitive or collaborative games. FetchBot Social provides numerous options to monetize through custom branded games, product placement, corporate sponsorships and prize and incentive awards.

DeepMarkit's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol MKT. For additional information, please visit www.deepmarkit.com.

Challenge your friends with Kingdom Draw on fetchbot.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information including, statements regarding the launch of the FetchBot Social platform and the potential for any commercial relationships. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of DeepMarkit. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to conclude binding agreements with re-sellers, failure to obtain market acceptance of the Company's products, inability to complete further development of the product or business, the failure to raise required additional capital, and general economic, market or business conditions. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and DeepMarkit does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.