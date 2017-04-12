DeepMarkit to Establish Messaging App Partnership

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:MKT) a producer of gamified marketing solutions for businesses of all sizes, is very pleased to announce that it intends to partner with AIO Synergy Holdings Berhad ("AIO"), a leading developer of mobile applications and mobile games based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for the messaging app integration of FetchBot™ games and the deployment of the FetchBot™ promotions platform. AIO will include the FetchBot™ promotional and social games within its OmniChat messaging application which is being launched later this year. OmniChat's messaging features will be globally available for download through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store; however, its full suite of features which allow its users to win prizes and earn money through the application will initially be launched in Malaysia.

Using Fetchbot™, DeepMarkit's proprietary gamification platform, businesses marketing on OmniChat will be able to deliver promotions, coupons and other rewards to consumers using the branding power of Fetchbot™ games. The FetchBot™ games and promotions are designed to reinforce product and corporate brand while engaging and entertaining consumers and encouraging social sharing and viral distribution.

DeepMarkit and AIO have entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") whereby the two companies will establish commercial terms and will collaborate on the messaging app integration and broader use of the FetchBot™ platform initially within Malaysia and subsequently internationally in conjunction with OmniChat's growth as a global messaging application.

Albert Khor, Managing Director of AIO, stated, "We are delighted to announce our agreement with DeepMarkit for the integration of its FetchBot platform into OmniChat. One of OmniChat's core aims is to provide a platform for our partners' marketing messages to reach consumers in new and innovative ways. We envisage that providing social media gaming through FetchBot will be a cornerstone of this strategy and will help to propel OmniChat's growth across the South-East Asian region."

"The current landscape for messaging applications is already oligopolistic in nature. We have always been aware that launching a competing messaging application will require a unique approach. Our strategy is therefore to provide users with features that are exciting to them, and which are difficult for our competitors to emulate. The FetchBot platform will help to drive consumer engagement and we are excited to be able to offer this within OmniChat. Data continues to show that Malaysia is one of the most active markets in the messaging industry. A recent study by TNS Global showed that 77% of Malaysians interact with messaging applications on a daily basis and data from App Annie shows that, on average, Malaysians spend over 45 minutes per day on messaging applications. We believe that Malaysia is the perfect market for us to launch OmniChat, and FetchBot will undoubtedly assist us to drive traction in revenue and user growth."

"Messaging apps are developing into a very powerful marketing channel and our unique games and platform capabilities are ideally suited to this purpose," stated Ranjeet Sundher, Executive Vice President of DeepMarkit. "AIO's OmniChat messaging application represents another exciting opportunity for us to demonstrate the power of our FetchBot platform.

About AIO

AIO is comprised of over thirty-five professionals focused on creating industry-leading mobile applications and mobile games, with a particular focus on the South-East Asian market. AIO's messaging application, OmniChat, provides a comprehensive suite of communication features, including live audio and video chat, group conversations and the ability to share a range of media and attachments. OmniChat also allows users to earn money by sharing offers and messages from businesses that advertise within OmniChat.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit is a gamification technology company inventing new ways to engage consumers and other audiences. FetchBot™, the Company's proprietary promotions platform, enables businesses and agencies to create branded videogames that incentivize consumers, thus driving sales, capturing data and generating leads. FetchBot integrates next-gen gamification engagement mechanics with interactive advertising industry standards to offer marketers an advanced solution suitable for campaigns of all sizes, targeting multiple channels on the web, mobile and social media.

FetchBot Social™ is DeepMarkit's suite of HTML5 games and gaming solutions for social media, messaging apps and other online community services. FetchBot Social™ instant games can be added to any online environment to encourage usage by providing a fun way to engage audiences with competitive or collaborative games. FetchBot Social™ provides numerous options to monetize through custom branded games, product placement, corporate sponsorships and prize and incentive awards.

DeepMarkit's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol MKT. For additional information, please visit www.deepmarkit.com or www.fetchbot.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information including, statements regarding the potential for any commercial relationships. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of DeepMarkit. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to conclude binding agreements with re-sellers, failure to obtain market acceptance of the Company's products, inability to complete further development of the product or business, the failure to raise required additional capital, and general economic, market or business conditions. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and DeepMarkit does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.