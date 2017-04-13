Defense Information Systems Agency Adds VMware vSAN Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Platform to VMware vSphere STIG Framework

VMware vSAN Becomes First Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Offering Included in a DISA STIG

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - VMware Inc. ( NYSE : VMW), a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, announced today that the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has added VMware vSAN®, VMware vSphere®-native storage that powers leading hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) solutions, to the VMware vSphere Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG). VMware vSAN is the first HCI solution for which DISA has released a STIG, and the STIG is available for immediate use by agencies within the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

The updated DISA STIG defines secure installation requirements for deploying vSAN on DoD networks. The STIG confirms that vSAN and vSphere meet the stringent security standards required for installation on DoD networks. The guide details the cybersecurity policies, requirements, and controls needed for IT to implement across all systems and architectures. Enhancing the VMware vSphere STIG framework with vSAN spotlights the federal government's investment in modernizing its infrastructure and operations through virtualization.

"Hyperconverged infrastructure makes data center modernization faster, easier and more cost-effective, and DISA's release of an updated STIG that includes guidelines for the secure implementation of VMware vSAN will help DoD agencies deploy VMware-powered hyperconverged infrastructure with greater confidence," said William Rowan, vice president of federal sales at VMware. "Government and civilian IT teams alike are realizing the heightened efficiency, agility and security afforded by a software-defined data center underpinned by HCI, and we're excited they can now comfortably deploy VMware vSAN under the established framework of a DISA STIG."

VMware vSAN is the company's fourth platform for which DISA has released a STIG, joining vSphere and VMware NSX®. To view the official STIG approval, visit the Information Assurance Support Environment (IASE) website and view the Jan. 27, 2017 STIG update for VMware vSphere.

