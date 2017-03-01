DefinedCrowd Announces Alpha Release of Enterprise Software-as-a-Service

The initial release focuses on speech and NLP data workflows optimized for AI, chatbot and personal assistant applications

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - DefinedCrowd Corp., an intelligent data platform helping data scientists enrich and train data for artificial intelligence (AI) applications, today announced the release of the alpha version of their Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) for enterprise-scale speech technologies and natural language processing (NLP).

With their expertise in speech and natural language technologies, the DefinedCrowd platform combines machine learning and data science with the global power and scale of modern crowdsourcing. This enables enterprises to improve quality, scalability, and time-to-market for speech and NLP components of AI applications. The announcement was made via blog post by Dr. Daniela Braga, the Chief Executive Officer of DefinedCrowd.

The alpha version of the SaaS for enterprise customers focuses on the core strength of DefinedCrowd -- speech and NLP data workflows.

Optimized for AI and machine learning (ML) applications, the platform enables data scientists to collect and enrich data from scratch or have their own data cleaned and structured.

Instead of spending months building the infrastructure to collect and label data, with the new platform from DefinedCrowd, data scientists can select from specialized built-in workflows that will guide them through a combination of humans-in-the-loop and machine learning models in 46 languages to deliver high quality structured data in a faster turnaround time.

In the alpha version, the data workflows released include: speech data collections, speech transcription and validation, data collection and semantic tagging for chatbots building, and sentiment tagging, and semantic annotation.

"Releasing our alpha version of the enterprise SaaS is a milestone we're incredibly excited about since it gets us one step closer to realizing our vision to be the top source for data scientists everywhere to collect, enrich and structure high quality data quickly, competitively and at scale," said Dr. Braga. "This product that we're launching, a data platform to enable data scientists to build personal assistants and chatbots, is the first of many products in our roadmap. There's a high demand to accelerate innovations around AI so we can all benefit from the promises it will bring from improved productivity to making better decisions. DefinedCrowd wants to be the partner of choice for the AI builders ushering in this new revolution."

About DefinedCrowd

DefinedCrowd is an intelligent data platform for AI. It combines Crowd-as-a-Service and machine learning capabilities to accelerate enterprise data training and modeling. Guided by experts in speech and natural language technologies, the DefinedCrowd platform leverages machine learning, data science and modern crowdsourcing to enable enterprises to easily manage their global data collection and enrichment programs. DefinedCrowd was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Learn more at definedcrowd.ai