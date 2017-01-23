Definition 6 Announces Sale of TheNewsMarket to DMA Media

The Two Companies Will Maintain a Strategic Alliance in U.S. and Europe

ATLANTA, GA --(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Digital marketing agency Definition 6 today announced that it has sold TheNewsMarket (TNM), to international broadcast and digital content company DMA Media, which is Europe's largest independent news services company.

Definition 6, an award-winning, full-service shop specializing in innovative omni-channel digital strategies, branded storytelling, and video and technological solutions, acquired TNM in 2012.

TNM produces live and narrative content for leading international brands including adidas, IBM, Volkswagen, LEGO, IKEA, Google and PwC. It builds and manages online newsrooms and amplifies reach for its clients' content through its unique online platform, www.thenewsmarket.com, distributing branded content to a network of 36,000 media outlets in 190 countries.

DMA Media's Group CEO Rob Beynon believes that the acquisition of TNM will offer clients a complete service to access the world market with authentic, credible content. "We are now able to develop stories from research to content production across digital, video, animation and VR and then to amplify those stories with distribution on www.thenewsmarket.com or by helping brands create their own channels and websites."

DMA's Chairman Richard Sambrook added, "No one else has this range of skills driven by a team with roots in professional newsgathering and quality production. We will be maximizing the opportunity to give clients an even louder share of voice on world markets."

TNM was founded in 2000 and has won many industry awards including Digtital Impact Awards, Ragan's PR Daily Awards, Corporate & Financial Awards and the Bulldog Digital/Social PR Awards. Its bespoke technology has allowed it to make high quality video available on all digital channels, and it attracts a blue chip global client base.

DMA intends to use the platform www.thenewsmarket.com to showcase data-based stories for major brands, and will bring its unrivalled news experience and contacts to further extend the reach and profile of TNM.

According to TheNewsMarket's Managing Director Matthew Thomson, DMA has been a key partner for some time. "DMA has been helping us produce live events and beautiful content for our clients around the world for several years. This acquisition presents a fantastic opportunity for both our companies to expand our client base and deepen our offering."

TNM will become a brand within the DMA Group, supported by in-house division DMA Productions and by data-driven content from Urbs Media. It will continue its activities in its offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Munich, Madrid, Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

TNM will continue to provide technology services to Definition 6, which offers enterprise digital strategy and video and entertainment services to brands and broadcast and cable clients.

Definition 6 CEO Jeff Katz said, "This deal is win-win. It allows both parties to focus on their core strengths. We will continue to leverage best-in-class media centers and international production services through our partnership with DMA, while maximizing innovative digital strategy and storytelling solutions to connect our clients with their consumers."

About Definition 6

Definition 6 is a unique force of cross-disciplined talents pioneering new forms of strategy and storytelling in the form of digital, experiential, social, entertainment and technology solutions. Whether it's on-air promos, branded content, email marketing automation or omni-channel planning, D6 drives results for brands across all verticals and within all channels, including web, social, and broadcast. In the company's 20-year history, Definition 6 has created over $15 billion in revenue for its customers, including The Coca-Cola Company, HBO, Facebook, Siemens, Barnes & Noble College and Nickelodeon. To learn more about our award-winning work, visit definition6.com.

About DMA Media

DMA Media is a media services company with extensive global operations. It specializes in broadcast and online channel start-ups and content, and has launched dozens of channels in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Its principals are former senior executives from broadcasting organizations including the BBC, Reuters, Dow Jones, Bloomberg, Sky TV, Star TV, CNN and CNBC. DMA is registered in the UK as a limited company owned by its directors, and it has a branch office in the UAE. It has been trading for 20 years. More information can be found at http://www.dma-media.com.

About TheNewsMarket

TheNewsMarket is a global content communications agency with offices in San Francisco, New York, London, Munich, Madrid, Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The agency helps smart brands share stories through content production, media relations, online newsroom solutions and content distribution, through its platform http://thenewsmarket.com/. More information on TheNewsMarket can be found on the corporate website: http://www.thenewsmarket.com/about/.