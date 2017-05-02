Definition 6 Takes Home Daytime Emmy for Work On "Sesame Street"

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - Definition 6 received a statuette at the 44th Daytime Emmy Awards for work on HBO's "Sesame Street." Senior Audio Engineer Michael Barrett was awarded an Emmy for "Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing - Live Action." This marks the sixth consecutive year of wins by Barrett, bringing the total to 22 Daytime Emmy Awards won by the Definition 6 team for work on over two decades of the children's show.

The Daytime Emmy Award recognizes excellence in American daytime television programming.

"Sesame Street" is known for producing great songs and memorable celebrity appearances, which this year included an educational song mixed by Barrett and featuring Nick Jonas. In "Check That Shape" the singer performs an original song set to the tune of his hit "Chains." Bert, Cookie Monster, and The Count join in to help teach viewers at home how to count the sides of a shape to identify it. The creative lyrics appeal to more than young viewers as the Jonas brother croons, "It's a shape that is so fine. Yeah, that shape drives me out of my mind." The spot received over 2 million views on YouTube.

The Creative Arts Daytime Emmy Awards Ceremony was held in Los Angeles on Friday, April 28th, 2017. There the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences presented awards to individuals and programs in recognition of technical achievements, outstanding animated programs, online content, and guest acting.

