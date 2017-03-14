Degreed and Bridge Announce Partnership to Enrich Corporate Learning Experiences

Degreed Integrated with Instructure's Bridge Solution to Create Greater Insight and Visibility Into Employee Learning

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Degreed, the fast-growing company that has created an engaging, beautiful and intuitive way to empower and recognize all forms of professional and lifelong learning, today announced details of its partnership with Bridge by Instructure, a leading learning management system for businesses.

Through this partnership, Bridge, Instructure's innovative and engaging e-learning solution, will be integrated with the Degreed platform, providing companies with enhanced visibility into all of the learning that takes place among their employees and enabling them to make better informed decisions about people's learning and career development. Employees gain easy access to the learning materials within the Bridge system, in addition to Degreed's library of more than 3 million courses, videos and articles from nearly 1,400 sources. The alliance also enables learning and development leaders to gain complete, real-time insights into employees' interests, preferences and developmental opportunities, while automatically tracking course completion and reflecting all activity on an individual's Degreed profile.

"Bridge offers businesses an intuitive, easy-to-use solution to track and manage all of the learning that takes place within their organizations; but the reality today is that a great deal of learning happens outside the parameters of the business as well," said Melissa Loble, VP of Platform and Partnerships at Instructure. "Through our partnership with Degreed, our clients will benefit from an integrated approach to measuring the learning experienced by employees, in whatever form it takes. The result is a comprehensive approach to understanding the knowledge and skill set of their teams and the value they can deliver to the organization."

"There is no single path to expertise, which is why Degreed enables L&D teams and individuals alike to discover, curate, share and track learning experiences from any source, in any format," commented David Blake, CEO and co-founder of Degreed. "By integrating Bridge and Degreed, organizations can measure both informal and formal learning activities, giving them deeper insight into workers' skills and expertise. We are pleased to partner with Instructure and help more companies inspire and recognize lifelong learning."

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc. is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company that makes software that makes people smarter. With a vision to help maximize the potential of people through technology, Instructure created Canvas and Bridge to enable organizations everywhere to easily develop, deliver and manage engaging face-to-face and online learning experiences. To date, Instructure has connected millions of instructors and learners at more than 2,000 educational institutions and corporations throughout the world. Learn more about Canvas for higher ed and K-12, and Bridge for the corporate market, at www.Instructure.com.

About Degreed

Degreed is an award-winning learning platform built for the way today's workers really build their expertise and grow their careers. Degreed integrates organizations' internal talent systems with the world's largest ecosystem of open learning resources -- over 3 million courses, videos, articles, books, podcasts and more from nearly 1,400 sources. As a result, organizations and their people can discover, share and track all their development, however and wherever they learn. Founded in 2012, Degreed is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in Salt Lake City and Amsterdam.

