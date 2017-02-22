Degreed Recognized on 2017 Top Company Cultures List by Entrepreneur and CultureIQ

Employee Survey Scores Across 10 Core Culture Components Lead to Top Ranking for Innovative Learning Technology Company

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Degreed, the fast-growing company that has created an engaging, beautiful and intuitive way to empower and recognize all forms of career-long learning, was today ranked on Entrepreneur's Top Company Cultures list, a comprehensive ranking of U.S.-based businesses exhibiting high-performance cultures created in partnership with culture management software and service provider CultureIQ®. Degreed placed 33rd on the Top Company Cultures list in the Large Company category.

"We are honored that Entrepreneur and CultureIQ have recognized Degreed for building a high-performance culture," said David Blake, Degreed's co-founder and CEO. "We have an ambitious mission, and Degreed has always been dedicated to recruiting, developing and unleashing the most passionate, tenacious, diverse and driven people we can find. The acknowledgement is especially meaningful given that our staff grew by 60 percent in 2016, and we've added new team members, clients and users around the world. It says a lot about the quality, dedication and professionalism of our people."

Entrepreneur and CultureIQ recognized Degreed for creating an exceptional culture that drives employee engagement, exceeds employee expectations and directly impacts company success. With diversity as one of its founding principles, Degreed is committed to creating a workforce that is as inclusive as its mission. In 2016, the company increased the shares of female and minority representation to 43 and 28 percent of its staff, respectively. In addition, Degreed's manifesto outlines the many ways that its "always learning" culture supports its mission, including providing its teams with the time and resources to learn and grow. Degreed also provides a number of progressive benefits that reinforce its life and family-friendly culture, including flexible spending accounts for learning, balanced work scheduling, unlimited paid time off and stipends to cover childcare expenses.

"Great company cultures don't happen on their own. They're the result of great leadership, and a conscious effort to make everyone on a team feel engaged and important," said Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. "The honorees on our 2017 list are proof that strong cultures make even stronger companies. Entrepreneurs at all levels can draw inspiration from them."

The full list, presenting a total of 153 companies categorized as small, medium-sized or large companies -- with 25-49 employees, 50-99 employees and more than 100 employees, respectively -- is available on Entrepreneur.com. Core insights, behaviors and attributes that have helped to shape the high-performing cultures presented by the top companies are shared alongside practices to help other companies develop their own workplace environments.

"A high-performance culture leads not only to employee engagement but also to measurable business results," Greg Besner, founder and CEO of CultureIQ, added. "These organizations show us that great companies start with great culture."

The rankings for all companies were determined using CultureIQ's methodology for measuring high-performance cultures. Employees at each company received a survey of multiple-choice questions and the answers were used to assess a company's strength across 10 core components of culture, such as collaboration, innovation and communication. The companies with the highest scores became the Top Company Culture list in ranking order. To be considered for the ranking, a company must have at least 25 employees, have been founded before Jan. 1, 2015, and be headquartered in the U.S.

About Degreed

Degreed is an award-winning learning platform built for the way today's workers really build their expertise and grow their careers. Degreed integrates organizations' internal talent systems with the world's largest ecosystem of open learning resources -- over 3 million courses, videos, articles, books, podcasts and more from 1,400 sources. As a result, organizations and their people can discover, share and track all their development - however and wherever they learn. Founded in 2012, Degreed is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in Salt Lake City and Amsterdam.

About Entrepreneur Media Inc.

For nearly 40 years, Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been serving the entrepreneurial community providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through original content and events. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners worldwide.

About CultureIQ®

CultureIQ is a platform that enables organizations to make positive, measurable changes to their culture, and a community that connects peers and experts around the topic of culture. The CultureIQ platform helps companies actively manage their culture through an ongoing process of collecting, understanding and responding to internal feedback to drive employee engagement, retention and success.

Based in New York City, CultureIQ was founded in 2013 by Greg Besner, an adjunct professor at New York University Stern School of Business and one of the original investors in Zappos.com. CultureIQ is backed by a group of notable investors including Lerer Hippeau Ventures, Pritzker Group Venture Capital, Founder Collective and Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh's VTF Capital.

