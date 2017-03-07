Del Taco Amps Up Expansion in Southeast

Leading Mexican Quick Service Brand Grows in Florida and Georgia

LAKE FOREST, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. ( NASDAQ : TACO), the nation's second leading concept in the fast-growing Mexican quick service restaurant (MQSR) category*, is continuing to build its brand presence while aggressively driving unit growth in the Southeastern U.S. Del Taco announced plans to open both franchised and corporate locations throughout the region, with new unit developments in West Palm Beach County, Florida, southern Georgia and the greater Atlanta area.

A newly signed ten-unit development deal will bring Del Taco to West Palm Beach County, Florida with openings to begin in 2018. Development efforts will be led by veteran franchisee Angelo Freites, who brings 33 years of foodservice experience and a strong multi-unit franchising background with quick service brands, including Wendy's, to his partnership with Del Taco.

"Del Taco's unique barbell menu strategy, featuring both premium and value options that appeal to a broad guest base, was a key selling point for us in partnering with the brand," said Freites. "You can choose from a wide variety of items on the 'Buck & Under' menu at the same drive-thru that's hand-slicing fresh avocado, making beans from scratch and serving entire plated Mexican dinners and sides. There's no other brand in the Southeast that offers the same value, variety and freshness as Del Taco."

Additionally, the first location of a six-unit development agreement for southern Georgia, spearheaded by seasoned foodservice franchisee Nishant Patel, is slated to open in Warner Robins this spring, followed by planned development in Macon, Albany and Tifton. This franchise growth will add to Del Taco's existing corporate footprint in the Atlanta area, where the brand currently operates eight corporate-owned restaurants, with a ninth location due to open in Kennesaw, Georgia this summer.

"We are very impressed with the concept, from operations to the use of fresh ingredients to marketing strategy, plus we are hooked on the food and are confident our new Georgia guests will become fast fans," said Patel. "As we work toward opening our first location, the leadership team has provided us an unparalleled level of support and we're enthusiastic about what lies ahead as a Del Taco franchise partner."

According to Laura Tanaka, director of franchise development for Del Taco, the boom in Southeast expansion is due to a growing demand for Del Taco's freshly prepared food served at an unbeatable value with the convenience of a drive thru. "Consumers everywhere are asking for a Del Taco in their town," said Tanaka. "Backed by an incredibly loyal following, and with 13 consecutive quarters of systemwide same store sales increases, Del Taco is a brand on the rise and presents enormous growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators looking to diversify their portfolios."

With more than 550 locations in 15 states, the company is transitioning into a prominent national brand, providing plenty of room for franchisees to grow in both existing and untapped markets. Passionate, qualified candidates interested in learning more about Del Taco and franchising opportunities are encouraged to register for an informational webinar at www.deltacofranchise.com.

*By number of units