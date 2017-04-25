Del Taco Continues to Drive Franchise Growth in Southeast

Recently Signed Development Agreement Expands Brand Footprint in Georgia and Into Tennessee

LAKE FOREST, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. ( NASDAQ : TACO), the nation's second leading concept in the fast-growing Mexican quick service restaurant (MQSR) category*, recently signed a multi-unit franchise development agreement that will extend the brand's presence into Tennessee. Led by experienced restaurateur Tom Getz, development efforts include plans to open the first of 7 units in the broader Chattanooga area by 2019. Initial locations are slated to open throughout Hamilton and Bradley Counties in Tennessee, as well as expansion into Whitfield, Catoosa and Gordon Counties in Georgia.

Operating under Jetz Foods LLC, Getz and his partner Billy Jensen have over 31 years of experience in the industry, including currently owning and operating 21 Little Caesars restaurants in Georgia and Tennessee.

"We are extremely impressed with Del Taco, from the food and operations to marketing and leadership, and we wanted to be a part of this exciting brand as it expands across the country," said Getz. "No other quick-service concept in the greater Chattanooga area offers the same level of freshness and quality of food with the value and convenience of a drive-thru, and we're confident new guests will love having Del Taco close by."

Currently operating over 550 locations across 15 states, and with a focus on growth in the southeastern and western regions of the United States, Del Taco continues to build a stronger national presence by entering new territories while infilling existing markets through both corporate and franchise development.

"Del Taco has been strategically expanding its presence in the Southeast, and we're excited to keep the momentum going by adding a new state and a great franchisee to our roster while expanding our presence in Georgia, now up to 11 units open or under construction," said Laura Tanaka, director of franchise development. "As excitement for the Del Taco brand continues to build, we've prioritized our Southeastern growth efforts, with planned developments in Florida, Georgia and Tennessee, and are committed to bringing our delicious Mexican and American favorites to even more guests in the region in the coming years."

Demonstrated by 13 consecutive quarters of systemwide same store sales increases, Del Taco presents enormous growth potential for franchisees to develop in the ever-growing Mexican food category. Those interested in learning more about Del Taco franchising opportunities are encouraged to register for an informational webinar at www.deltacofranchise.com.

*By number of units