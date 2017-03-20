Del Taco Introduces Its Biggest Breakfast Burrito Ever

New Huevos Rancheros Epic Burrito and $1 Breakfast Rollers are Worth Waking Up For

LAKE FOREST, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) - On March 23, Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. ( NASDAQ : TACO) is upgrading the most important meal of the day with the launch of five new breakfast items including the Huevos Rancheros Epic Burrito, a traditional Mexican breakfast made portable! Freshly prepared in every restaurant's working kitchen using quality ingredients, Del Taco's unique variety of handheld breakfast options will also include three new Breakfast Rollers for just $1 each and Simply Orange® Juice.

"Only at Del Taco can breakfast fans enjoy items made with fresh-grilled eggs priced as low as $1 or as epically proportioned as a 17-ounce burrito," said Noah Chillingworth, Vice President of Marketing for Del Taco. "With our new Huevos Rancheros Epic Burrito, we wanted to give our guests all the flavors of the classic Mexican breakfast but make it easy for them to eat while on the go. We combined authentic tasting ingredients like fresh-grilled eggs, slow-cooked beans, and warm corn tortillas, and wrapped it in an oversized flour tortilla along with our freshly grilled Mexican Chorizo and fresh sliced avocado, to create the best and biggest Epic breakfast burrito yet. Our 'Buck & Under' breakfast menu now features nine items, including our three new breakfast rollers that are perfect for the morning commute and those late-night cravings."

The new menu items, available during breakfast hours only (11 p.m. to 11 a.m.*), include:

Huevos Rancheros Epic Burrito: freshly-grilled Mexican chorizo sausage and fresh-grilled scrambled eggs, slow-cooked pinto beans made from scratch, roasted chile salsa, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated Cheddar Cheese, sour cream and double wrapped in two warm corn tortillas and an oversized, warm flour tortilla

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Roller: fresh-grilled scrambled eggs, hand-grated cheddar cheese, and zesty red sauce wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Chorizo Breakfast Roller: freshly-grilled Mexican chorizo sausage, fresh-grilled scrambled eggs, hand-grated cheddar cheese, and zesty red sauce wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Bacon Breakfast Roller: crispy bacon, fresh-grilled scrambled eggs, hand-grated cheddar cheese, and zesty red sauce wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Simply Orange Juice®: 100% pure squeezed pasteurized orange juice, never frozen or from concentrate

"For more than 30 years, we've provided our guests with delicious and affordable options to start the day off right, all with the convenience of a drive-thru," continued Chillingworth. "From hearty burritos loaded with fresh-grilled eggs and hand-grated cheese, to an iced coffee for only a buck, our fans know they can count on Del Taco for a breakfast they will enjoy time and time again."

*Hours may vary by location.

