New Product Combines Two Guest Favorites Rolled into One

LAKE FOREST, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. ( NASDAQ : TACO), the nation's second leading Mexican quick service restaurant* (MQSR), today announced the addition of its newest Buck and Under Menu item, the Queso Chicken Roller. Priced at just $1, Del Taco's new Queso Chicken Roller is made with fresh grilled chicken, the company's new Queso Blanco -- which contains no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives -- and hand-grated cheddar cheese, all wrapped together in a warm flour tortilla.** It is now available at Del Taco's more than 550 restaurants nationwide.

"Our Queso Chicken Roller combines two products we know our guests crave -- our new Queso Blanco and our popular Chicken Rollers," said Barry Westrum, Del Taco's Chief Marketing Officer. "We're thrilled that our Queso Blanco has been met with such enthusiasm from guests and will continue to look for ways to utilize it across our menu, not only because it's a premium product, but because our fans across social media are telling us how much they love it."

In addition to the Queso Chicken Roller, Del Taco recently added three Mini Shakes to its Buck and Under Menu, offering even more variety to an already strong line up of everyday value.

"Not only does our Buck and Under Menu offer unbeatable value in the industry, but it also provides our guests with an assortment of items loaded with bold flavors and fresh ingredients -- from Breakfast Tacos to Quesadillas to our CrunchTada® Tostada -- from the convenience of a drive thru," Westrum added.

Queso Blanco is currently available in a variety of menu items including Del Taco's Queso Crunch Taco, Queso Loaded Nachos, Queso Bean Burrito, Queso Fries and Chips & Queso Dip. Guests can also add Queso Blanco to any item for just 50 cents.**

*By number of units

** Price and participation may vary