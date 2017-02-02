Del Taco Makes a Big Splash With Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Tacos and Burritos

Fan Favorite Limited Time Seafood Offering is Bigger than Ever

LAKE FOREST, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. ( NASDAQ : TACO) is thrilled to bring back its popular crispy shrimp in a big way, with the introduction of new Jumbo Shrimp, available for a limited time. Now with even bigger shrimp in every bite, the new premium seafood offering is featured in the Jumbo Shrimp Taco, the Jumbo Shrimp Burrito, and the Epic Surf & Turf Burrito. Jumbo in both size and flavor, there is nothing small about these shrimp!

"Our fans look forward to the return of our famous crispy shrimp, and this year we set out to give them even more of what they crave with our new, bigger, better Jumbo Shrimp," said Noah Chillingworth, Vice President of Marketing, Del Taco. "Only Del Taco can freshly prepare quality seafood tacos and burritos and serve them at the speed of our drive-thru. With the Lent season beginning March 1st, we're giving our guests even more delicious options at the value for which Del Taco is known."

Del Taco's menu items are made to order in every restaurant's working kitchen using fresh, higher quality ingredients than what's typically served at a drive-thru. The featured items made with crispy, golden Jumbo Shrimp with hints of citrus and chili, include:

New Jumbo Shrimp Taco : crispy Jumbo Shrimp topped with Del Taco's secret sauce, crunchy shredded cabbage and handmade pico de gallo wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge

: crispy Jumbo Shrimp topped with Del Taco's secret sauce, crunchy shredded cabbage and handmade pico de gallo wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge New Jumbo Shrimp Burrito : crispy Jumbo Shrimp, fresca lime rice, crunchy shredded cabbage, Del Taco's secret sauce and handmade pico de gallo all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

: crispy Jumbo Shrimp, fresca lime rice, crunchy shredded cabbage, Del Taco's secret sauce and handmade pico de gallo all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla New Epic Surf & Turf Burrito: crispy Jumbo Shrimp, freshly-grilled Carne Asada steak, fresca lime rice, crunchy shredded cabbage, handmade pico de gallo and creamy ranch sauce all wrapped in an oversized warm flour tortilla





Seafood lovers can also enjoy Del Taco's year-round guest favorite, Beer Battered Fish Tacos, made with hand-cut sustainable wild-caught Alaska Pollock in a crispy beer batter. Each fish taco is topped with crunchy shredded cabbage, Del Taco's secret sauce and handmade pico de gallo wrapped in two warm corn tortillas and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge, available a la carte or as the entrée portion of the new Platos meals served with beans and rice plus chips and salsa.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.