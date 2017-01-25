Del Taco Marks Beginning of Significant Central California Expansion

Leading Mexican QSR Chain Opens First Two Units Slated for the Region

LAKE FOREST, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 25, 2017) - Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. ( NASDAQ : TACO), the nation's second leading Mexican Quick Service Restaurant (MQSR)* chain, is proud to announce two recent openings in Clovis and Fresno, California. The new restaurants are the first two stores of a development agreement for the Fresno area signed with experienced multi-unit retail and foodservice franchisee Mike Sater. In addition to the Sater deal, Del Taco has active agreements with three other franchisees for multi-unit development commitments that will further expand the brand's presence in Central California, beginning in Delano, Visalia and Bakersfield in 2017.

"We're thrilled to kick off this expansion on the heels of Del Taco's 18th consecutive quarter of company same store sales increases**, providing further proof that the concept is poised to thrive for years to come," said Sater. "By offering delicious, freshly prepared Mexican food for a great price with the convenience of a drive-thru, Del Taco is resonating tremendously with consumers by fulfilling a void in the marketplace that sits between traditional fast food brands and fast casual restaurants."

Del Taco is actively seeking qualified franchisees as it pursues strategic national expansion in new and existing markets and is focused on growth in the West and Southeast regions of the United States.

"Combining Del Taco's unique QSR+ positioning with the rapid growth of the Mexican quick service sector, an investment in the company presents compelling growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators looking to diversify their portfolios with a brand consistently delivering strong results," said Laura Tanaka, director of franchise development for Del Taco. "Not only do we have opportunities for franchising available in both existing and untapped markets, but Del Taco is pursuing company-owned store development as well, which shows that we have skin in the game, assuring our franchisees that our executive team cares about the same bottom line profits as they do."

Committed to the success of its franchise partners, Del Taco provides substantial support and resources, from site selection to hands-on training to marketing materials, necessary for sustaining and strengthening an operator's business. Candidates interested in franchising are encouraged to register and take part in an informational webinar at www.deltacofranchise.com.

*By number of units

**The expected sales results are preliminary and unaudited, have not been reviewed by our independent registered public accountants, and remain subject to the completion of normal quarter-end accounting procedures and adjustments and are subject to change. The Company expects to release financial and operating results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 3, 2017 during March 2017.