Del Taco Signs Franchise Deal to Expand Presence in Georgia

Leading Mexican Quick Service Brand Continues Southeast Growth Efforts

LAKE FOREST, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. ( NASDAQ : TACO), the nation's second leading concept in the fast-growing Mexican quick service restaurant (MQSR) category*, is proud to announce a recently signed development agreement with franchise industry veteran and former NFL player Donnell Thompson. The agreement will bring five new locations to the east Atlanta region, further building upon the brand's recently announced Southeast expansion plans, and existing Georgia restaurants.

Following an 11-year career as an NFL player, Thompson found great success as a multi-unit franchise owner of national brands including McDonald's, Choice Hotels, Zaxby's and Denny's. Operating under DT Group Inc., and along with his wife Deborah, Thompson will expand the Del Taco brand throughout his hometown of Atlanta with openings slated to begin in 2018.

"With over 30 years in the franchising industry, we know how to spot a winning brand when we see one," said Thompson. "One of the key points for us was that Del Taco, unlike other quick service restaurants, actually prepares food fresh in its working kitchens. No other QSR in Atlanta offers this high level of freshness and quality with the value and speed of a drive-thru concept. It's our goal to make Del Taco a household name in the region."

With a focus on the southeastern and western regions of the United States, Del Taco is building a stronger national presence by entering new territories while infilling existing markets. Demonstrated by 13 consecutive quarters of systemwide same store sales increases, Del Taco is a brand on the rise and presents enormous growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators looking to diversify their portfolios.

"Donnell Thompson is a natural born leader and we're honored to partner with such an inspiring and well-known individual in the Atlanta community," said Laura Tanaka, director of franchising. "Del Taco's proven business model paired with the industry know-how of a seasoned pro like Donnell is a winning combination, and we're confident his locations will thrive in Atlanta."

With more than 550 locations across 15 states, the company offers plenty of room for franchisees to grow in both existing and untapped markets. Those interested in learning more about Del Taco and franchising opportunities are encouraged to register for an informational webinar at www.deltacofranchise.com.

*By number of units