Del Taco's Turkey Now Has All the Flavor With 40-Percent Less Fat

Leading Mexican Quick Service Chain Invites Guests to Eat Well With Del in the New Year

LAKE FOREST, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. ( NASDAQ : TACO), the nation's second leading Mexican quick service restaurant* (MQSR), and the only MQSR to offer seasoned turkey, invites fans to experience all the ways to 'Eat Well with Del' in the New Year. By substituting turkey in any menu item traditionally served with seasoned beef, guests can now enjoy all the flavor with 40-percent less fat. A popular turkey choice includes the brand's best-selling menu item, The Del Taco, loaded with seasoned turkey, freshly-grated cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce and hand chopped tomatoes, all stuffed in a crunchier corn shell or soft flour tortilla. For a limited time only, guests can "Buy One Turkey Del Taco and Get One FREE" when they join the Raving Fan eClub at https://deltaco.com/turkey.

The Del Taco, available for only $1.39**, can be enjoyed with seasoned turkey for no additional charge when ordered a la carte or as part of Del Taco's #1 combo meal featuring two Del Tacos, Small Fries and a Small Drink. Another fan-favorite is substituting the seasoned turkey on the Signature Taco Salad, one of Del Taco's three premium Handcrafted Ensaladas, all under 600 calories with dressing.

"We're committed to giving our guests the greatest value and variety in the industry, and that means creating options for Del Taco fans who are resolving to eat better in 2017," said Noah Chillingworth, Del Taco's Vice President of Marketing. "By substituting our seasoned turkey in any menu item that traditionally comes with seasoned beef, our guests can still satisfy their Mexican food cravings while cutting out nearly half the fat."

For those aiming to save money in the New Year, Del Taco also leads the industry in value offering 16 items on their "Buck and Under" menu as well as seven breakfast options for $1 or less. With an unparalleled range of choices starting at just 59-cents, the lowest starting price in the segment, Del Taco guests always get the most for their money.

Chillingworth continued, "Our menu truly has something for everyone, from value and convenience seekers to those with hearty appetites or in search of better-for-you options, Del Taco caters to a diverse audience with even broader tastes."

*By number of units

** Price and participation may vary