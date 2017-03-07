The Delaware Valley Urology Cancer Treatment Center Joins ITUS Early Cancer Detection Biomarker Study

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - ITUS Corporation ( NASDAQ : ITUS) today announced that it has enrolled the Delaware Valley Urology Center to be a part of its ongoing Cchek™ cancer biomarker study. Delaware Valley Urology ("DVU") is the largest urology practice in the South Jersey and greater Philadelphia Region, focusing on the advanced diagnosis and treatment of urological conditions including Prostate Cancer, Bladder Cancer, and Kidney Cancer.

Dr. Adam Perzin, who will serve as the Principal Investigator at DVU for the study, stated: "When I met with ITUS to learn about the details and science behind their technology, I immediately recognized the enormous potential that a test like Cchek™ would have in our daily practice. Urologic malignancies such as prostate cancer present certain challenges in terms of diagnoses, treatment monitoring, and recurrence testing. If Cchek™ has utility in any or all of these areas, the test would be a game changer for urologists and their patients."

"Because of the ineffectiveness of the PSA test as a screening test for prostate cancer, and the invasiveness and expense of traditional prostate biopsies which are currently used to confirm or rule out prostate cancer, there is an enormous potential for a low cost, accurate blood test that can be used to help diagnose prostate cancer," said Robert Berman, ITUS's President and CEO. "We are very interested in further exploring the utility of Cchek™ as an effective diagnostic for prostate cancer, and working with DVU will enable us to perform the testing that we need."

Blood samples from patients at Delaware Valley Urology will be used as part of ITUS's ongoing cancer biomarker study. Delaware Valley Urology, whose practice consists of over 30 physicians, performs in excess of 1200 prostate biopsies a year.

ITUS Corporation

ITUS funds, develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in areas such as biotechnology. The Company is developing a platform called Cchek™, a series of non-invasive, blood tests for the early detection of solid tumor based cancers, which is based on the body's immunological response to the presence of a malignancy. Additional information is available at www.ITUScorp.com.

