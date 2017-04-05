Delegate Advisors Launches Campaign to Highlight Commonly Asked Client Questions

Firm Shares Information in Effort to Foster Sense of Community

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Delegate Advisors, LLC, a multi-family office and investment advisor based in San Francisco and Chapel Hill, announces today the launch of an ongoing campaign to share information that will highlight commonly asked questions from client families. The campaign, called "Heard From Clients," will focus on a variety of topics critical to clients' financial lives and develop a sense of community among firm clients and industry colleagues.

"Each client and each family is unique, but they share a similar set of concerns," says Robert Borden, Delegate's chief executive. "When we hear questions repeated time and again, we think there's something to that. Whether it's concerns about the effects of global events or something close-to-home, like how to teach children about wealth, there's comfort in getting answers to your questions and also comfort in knowing you are not alone in your concerns."

The first piece in the series answers client questions about where desired investment returns can be found in the coming years. With political polarization, investment volatility and geo-political instability, investors are asking how their investment portfolios should be allocated. This first paper addresses that question.

For more information on the Heard From Clients campaign, please click here.

About Delegate Advisors:

With offices in Chapel Hill, NC and San Francisco, CA, Delegate Advisors is a fee-only, independent advisor, with $1.8 billion in assets under advisement. The firm distinguishes itself from other advisors by focusing on the unique challenges and opportunities that first generation wealth creators often face. Viewing wealth management from an innovative and fresh perspective, the firm identifies well with families who share a similar proclivity for creative thinking and decisive action to solve problems and pursue opportunities. Delegate often provides expert opinions and topical commentary to publications like Financial Times and Barron's, further demonstrating the firm's commitment to industry thought leadership. For more information, please call (919) 932-8400 or visit delegateadvisors.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/5/11G135198/Images/Bob_Borden-137586615c68a422a199a886eb91ad0b.jpg