Delivering Efficiencies via the Functional Service Provider Model for Investigator Payments, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - November 02, 2017) - In an upcoming live session on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 9am EST (2pm GMT), experts from INC Research/inVentiv Health -Victoria Moore, Vice President of Investigator Management Solutions and Shaun Williams, Senior Director of Investigator Management Solutions -will discuss some of the best practices and crucial elements for executing successful FSP engagements, specifically for site payments.

The number one concern from sites involved in clinical research is the long duration between work completed and accurate payment received. The site payment process has long been a challenge to the industry and a constant source of inefficiencies.

Learning Objectives

What does it take to successfully execute investigator payments, FSP programs and achieve these increased efficiencies?

During this webinar you will hear insights based on INC Research/inVentiv Health's experience providing Functional Service Provider (FSP) investigator payments services. The company has been able to gain greater efficiencies through the automation of payment processes, industry-leading transparency reporting capabilities and integrated data management and site contracting.

To learn more about this complimentary event visit: Delivering Efficiencies via the Functional Service Provider Model for Investigator Payments

