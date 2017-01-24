Delivra Announces Distribution Agreement for its Opioid-Free LivRelief Products Using a Revolutionary Single Dose Delivery Packaging Platform

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Delivra Corp. (TSX VENTURE: DVA) ("Delivra" or the "Company") subsidiary LivCorp Inc. announced today a new distribution agreement with Spike Marks Inc. ("Spike") for the launch of its three Over-the-Counter products in a simple and revolutionary single dose travel size.

With this agreement, consumers will see new 1.5g single-use sachets of the rapidly growing LivRelief Pain Relief Cream, LivRelief Nerve Pain Cream and LivRelief Healing Cream available in convenience stores throughout Canada. This will add to the LivRelief successful brand awareness strategy for both its natural and pharmaceutical products.

"Spike offers unparalleled access to the Canadian market, providing comprehensive and consistently outstanding service to more than 27,000 points of sale from Vancouver Island to Newfoundland. This expanded availability and distribution, give consumers a new way to sample our products," commented Dr. Joseph Gabriele, Delivra's Chief Executive Officer. In addition, this revolutionary packaging system will be used for Delivra's future pharmaceutical products to prevent overdosing. Delivra aims to increase brand awareness and drive sales of its larger sized products currently available in pharmacies and retail chains across the country."

Delivra's suite of topical creams under the "LivRelief" brand has been available in retail stores since 2012. The new, convenient single-use packages will begin to make their way into point of purchase displays. The 25-pack displays will make their way into as many as 500 retail locations in Canada, beginning February, 2017. The patented Easysnap packaging provides hygienic, clean ease of use for added convenience. Delivra's suite of products utilizes the transdermal delivery technology developed by Dr. Joseph Gabriele and his team at Delivra. Delivra uses the innovative transdermal delivery system to deliver target relief using natural ingredients. LivRelief products provide targeted opioid-free pain relief alternatives to millions of Canadians.

ABOUT DELIVRA CORP.

Delivra Corp. is a specialty biotechnology company that has a proprietary transdermal delivery system platform that can shuttle pharmaceutical and natural molecules, through the skin, in a targeted specific manner. Delivra manufactures and sells a growing line of natural topical creams with the proprietary transdermal delivery system platform under the LivRelief™ brand, for conditions such as joint and muscle pain, nerve pain, varicose veins, wound healing, and under the LivSport™ brand for sports performance. LivRelief™ products are available in pharmacies, grocery chains, and independent health food stores across Canada, and on-line at livrelief.com. LivRelief™ pain and nerve pain products are also available in the United States on Amazon and at www.livrelief.com/us. In parallel with its consumer products business, Delivra also has a mandate to license its patent-pending proprietary transdermal delivery technology platform to pharmaceutical companies globally, for the transdermal delivery of repurposing Rx molecules to treat a broad range of conditions, along with licensing its over-the-counter products globally. Delivra is headquartered in Burlington, Ontario and has a research and development laboratory in Charlottetown, PEI.

Further information on Delivra can be found at www.delivracorp.com, www.livrelief.com for Canada and www.livrelief.com/us for the United States.

