Deloitte announces winners for its inaugural Technology Fast 20 Hong Kong program

Top 3 winners achieved a 3-year accumulated average revenue growth of over 4,500%

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - The 2017 Deloitte Technology Fast 20 (TF20) and Rising Star Programs in Hong Kong came to a successful conclusion at today's award ceremony held at the Exchange Auditorium of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. During the ceremony, Deloitte announced the winners of this year's TF20, including the top three companies -- WeLab Holdings Limited, SenseTime Group Inc., and GoGo Tech Holdings Limited. For the Rising Star Program, 10 companies including Klook, TNG were identified for their viable business models and strong growth potentials. In this inaugural year, the winners came from a wide spectrum of industries, spanning FinTech, AI, software, hardware, biotech, media and e-commerce.

In addition to offering quality products and services, the winning companies of the TF20 Program have demonstrated remarkable business growth for three years since 2014. WeLab saw a 3-year average revenue growth rate of 7,130% in 2016 against 2014, while both SenseTime and GoGo Tech achieved growth rates of more than 3,000%.

To ensure that participants could gain the most out of the TF20 and Rising Star Programs, Deloitte also released a report that has collated opinions from industry protagonists on the impact of digitalisation on local industries, and the challenges and opportunities faced by their companies in an increasingly innovative business environment. The findings show that almost 80% of respondents believe that digitalisation will pose a substantial or disruptive impact on the competitiveness of businesses. In terms of challenges, 63% believe that the greatest challenge faced in the course of accelerating digital development is ensuring a balance between innovation and regulation.

Philip Law, Deloitte TF20 Hong Kong Program Leader, said, "Deloitte is grateful for the opportunity to partner with strategic partners, local incubators, venture capital investors and other professional organizations to organize this meaningful program, which provides a profile-building platform for fast growing companies in emerging industries of Hong Kong to share their success stories. It is hoped that the Program will also enable participant companies to meet and network with their counterparts, as well as private equity and venture capital investors. Digitalization has become vital for achieving technology transformation, and the Deloitte report has also underlined key challenges experienced by companies in their course of digitalisation. To navigate the hurdles, we believe that it is important for companies to put in place a comprehensive digital strategy, rather than focusing just on adopting the latest technology. Companies should also develop a roadmap for recruiting and developing talents, who are able to utilize big data in solving complex problems in a highly complex digital business environment."

The 2017 Deloitte Technology Fast Program in Hong Kong was organized in collaboration with predominant local incubators, including Hong Kong Cyberport (Cyberport) and the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP).

"Cyberport is excited to be a strategic partner of Deloitte's TF20 and Rising Star Programmes. The awards are strong affirmation of our start-ups' ingenuity and achievements. We are proud that the winners include many high-flying Cyberport start-ups like GOGOVAN, TNG, and KLOOK that are already achieving success across multiple markets. As the driver of Hong Kong's digital tech ecosystem, Cyberport is committed to provide full range of support to our start-ups along their entrepreneurial journey to help them become global brands and springboard to greater success in the New Economy," said Dr Lee George Lam, Chairman of Cyberport.

Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP said, "It is very encouraging to see the great success achieved by the companies in Science Park. Our very first unicorn in the Park, SenseTime has achieved phenomenal growth and elevated the development of artificial intelligence technologies in Hong Kong and China. At HKSTP, we are creating a place that brings scientists, technologists and entrepreneurs together with investors to turn dreams into reality. We will continue to double down our effort to create a vibrant innovation and technology ecosystem and offer the support to facilitate knowledge transfer and accelerate technological commercialisation. With concerted efforts from various stakeholders such as the investment community, academia, business and industry organisations, and governments, we are going to open up enormous opportunities to deliver economic and societal benefits to HK and the region, with the support of innovation and technologies."

"We live in a world where technology impacts the lives of 7.5 billion people, and over 1 billion connected 'devices' add value to the human civilisation. Technology talents and innovators around the world make a difference every day, every moment. ASTRI is proud to be the advisory partner in the Deloitte TF20 Hong Kong program. These awards celebrate the innovative, enterprising spirits of Hong Kong-based technology companies and recognise their efforts to improve lives. At ASTRI, we share the same values - as the largest applied R&D institution in Hong Kong, our relentless pursuit is to enhance business competitiveness, enrich people's lives, and inspire the next generation technology talents," said Dr Justin Chuang, Vice President, Next Generation Network, ASTRI.

Winners of Hong Kong TF20 will enter this year's National TF50 Program and compete with their peers across China. Over the years, many companies of the TF50 Program have emerged to become global technology giants, with notable winners including Tencent, Baidu, and Alibaba. Since its inauguration in Silicon Valley in 1995, the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program has been launched in many other countries and become the global benchmark for fast-growing technology companies.

Deloitte-HK Tech Fast 20 winners in 2017 Rank Company Growth 1 Welab Holdings Limited 7130% 2 SenseTime Group Inc. 3636% 3 GoGo Tech Holdings Limited 3091% 4 MoneyHero Global Limited 1417% 5 Weigang Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited 1090% 6 Prive Services Limited 982% 7 Cyber Games Arena Limited 786% 8 TFI Digital Media Limited 468% 9 Marvel Digital Limited 434% 10 Mad Mobile Application Development Limited 412% 11 AfterShip 209% 12 Salvio Holdings Limited 147% 13 Prenetics Limited 110% 14 Skytree Digital Limited 98% 15 Buyippee 85% 16 Mydress Holdings Limited 71% 17 KBQuest Hong Kong Limited 68% 18 iLearners OpenPage Limited 64% 19 EFT Solutions Limited 51% 20 JAG Ideas Company Limited 24%

Deloitte-HK Rising Stars 2017 Company Brand Name Klook Travel Technology Limited Klook TNG (Asia) Limited TNG Sanomics Limited Sanomics GRST Energy Limited GRST Ribose Group Inc. Ribose Magnum Research Limited AQUMON IOE Technologies Ltd. IOE Technologies Ltd. Origami Group Limited Orii Sonikure Technology Limited Sonikure Grand Leader Technology Limited DayDayCook

About Deloitte Global

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Deloitte provides audit & assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and high-quality service to address clients' most complex business challenges. To learn more about how Deloitte's approximately 245,000 professionals make an impact that matters, please connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

About Deloitte China

The Deloitte brand first came to China in 1917 when a Deloitte office was opened in Shanghai. Now the Deloitte China network of firms, backed by the global Deloitte network, deliver a full range of audit & assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory and tax services to local, multinational and growth enterprise clients in China. We have considerable experience in China and have been a significant contributor to the development of China's accounting standards, taxation system and local professional accountants. To learn more about how Deloitte makes an impact that matters in the China marketplace, please connect with our Deloitte China social media platforms via www2.deloitte.com/cn/en/social-media.

This communication contains general information only, and none of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, its member firms, or their related entities (collectively the "Deloitte Network") is by means of this communication, rendering professional advice or services. Before making any decision or taking any action that may affect your finances or your business, you should consult a qualified professional adviser. No entity in the Deloitte Network shall be responsible for any loss whatsoever sustained by any person who relies on this communication.

© 2017. For information, contact Deloitte China.