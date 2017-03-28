Deloitte named a global leader in Business Analytics Services by Gartner

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Deloitte announced today that Gartner has named it a global leader, positioned highest in execution, in Business Analytics Services in their February 2017 report entitled, Magic Quadrant for Business Analytics Services, Worldwide. The evaluation is based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"We are pleased and proud, that for the second consecutive year, Gartner has positioned Deloitte highest in execution for our business analytics services," said Anthony Viel, Partner and National Leader of Analytics, Deloitte. "This ranking from Gartner recognizes Deloitte's breadth of services and offerings, which spans from working with clients in the nascent stage of their analytics maturity to advanced analytics capabilities. Deloitte is committed to providing robust and tailored solutions for our clients, to help them move forward with smarter insights to deliver stronger outcomes, enabling them to compete and win in their respective industries and markets globally."

Gartner defines leaders as providing "offerings that meet demand in analytical services, as well as demonstrate the vision necessary to sustain their position as requirements for asset-based consulting evolve in the market. Leaders innovate products, services and pricing, take chances and typically respond to a wide market audience by supporting broad market requirements, in an attempt to help shape the market. This includes delivering business-outcome-focused Business Analytics (BA) solutions across all levels of the BA framework. However, Leaders may fail to meet the specific needs of more-specialized segments (for example, technology, application, geographic and process segments)."

According to Gartner, "Digitalization in most enterprises is maturing, and it becomes much more likely that these enterprises will become part of a digital ecosystem where competitors, customers, regulators, other stakeholders and other enterprises exchange information and interact electronically in converged physical and virtual scenarios. As a result, analytics will become even more crucial to the digital ecosystem surge, as it underpins the mediation and value exchange occurring in digital ecosystems."

Business Analytics Services are defined by Gartner as "consulting, implementation and management services for decision, analytics and information capabilities, executed on a technology platform supporting an organization's fact-based decision making. Solutions contain information analysis and information management (IM) competencies with commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) and proprietary assets. Information analysis solutions focus on use cases and outcomes, and IM solutions focus on information infrastructure and governance."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

