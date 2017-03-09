Deloitte Selects Mr. Lube as Best Managed Company for Fifth Consecutive Year

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Mr. Lube, Canada's leading quick lube provider in the routine automotive maintenance sector, is proud to announce that it has been named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2016. Mr. Lube also attained Gold Standard status for excellence in business performance for the second straight year, while again competing against some of the nation's top firms.

Sponsored by Deloitte, CIBC, National Post, Smith School of Business and MacKay CEO Forums, the Best Managed award recognizes Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $10 million for sustained growth, financial performance, management practices and the efforts of the entire organization.

"On behalf of Mr. Lube's board of directors, our employees, our franchise owners, our partners and suppliers, we are very honoured and humbled to have achieved the Gold Standard designation," stated Stuart Suls, President and CEO for Mr. Lube. "The past five years have been a period of tremendous growth, expansion and transformational change for our brand and operations. Throughout it all, every person on our team, from coast to coast, has risen to the challenge and set new standards for leadership, innovation and execution, while caring for the communities where we serve day in and day out."

Established in 1993, Canada's Best Managed Companies is the country's leading business awards program, recognizing excellence in Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $10 million. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices. The Best Managed award embodies Canadian corporate success by highlighting companies that are focused on their core vision, creating stakeholder value and excelling in the global economy.

2016 winners of the Canada's Best Managed Companies award, along with Requalified members, Gold Standard winners and Platinum Club members will be honoured at the annual Canada's Best Managed Companies symposium and gala in Toronto on April 19, 2017.

About Mr. Lube Canada

Mr. Lube is Canada's leading quick lube provider in the routine automotive maintenance sector. The company was founded in 1976, pioneering a category of automotive servicing that focused on convenience and no appointment necessary. With 170 locations across the country, Mr. Lube is operated by a national network of franchisees. Headquartered in Richmond, BC, the company also has an office in Mississauga, Ontario to support its national franchise network.

In 2002, Mr. Lube Canada founded the Mr. Lube Foundation to support its corporate goals of giving back to the community and helping those most in need. Today, the Foundation has donated almost $5 million dollars to charities across the country. For more information about Mr. Lube, please visit: www.mrlube.com; Facebook/MrLubeCanada (www.facebook.com/MrLubeCanada); Twitter @MrLube (www.twitter.com/MrLube).

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $10 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on five levels: 1) Best Managed winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Requalified member (repeat winners retain the Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (After three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully reapplied for the designation); 4) Gold Requalified member (Gold Standard winners may requalify for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 5) Platinum Club member (winners that maintain Best Managed status for a minimum of seven consecutive years). Program sponsors are Deloitte, CIBC, National Post, Smith School of Business and MacKay CEO Forums. For further information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.