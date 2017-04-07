DeLong Named VP of Covideo

NORCROSS, GA--(Marketwired - April 07, 2017) - Covideo (a division of EasyCare) has appointed Mike DeLong to the position of Vice President, heading the company's Dealer Services division. DeLong is a 30-year industry veteran who has been with Covideo since 2007.

"Mike has been critical to our success and growth over the last ten years," said Jason Price, president of Covideo. "His experience in the automotive industry made him the best person to build the foundation for our automotive business development process. Mike's new role will allow him to focus on corporate initiatives that will drive strong solutions for our dealers and long-term growth for our company."

DeLong joined the company upon the sale of Nissan of Hickory (N.C.), where he served as operating partner. It was there that DeLong was first introduced to the Covideo platform, which is designed to help dealers easily create and distribute personalized videos for sales prospects. Prior to buying into Nissan of Hickory, DeLong spent 15 years as general manager of Brighton (Mich.) Ford.

"Covideo is the only form of video e mail that allows all areas of the dealership to engage with their customers on an extremely personal level. This is more important in today's environment than ever before," DeLong said. "My new role as vice president will enable me to focus on identifying additional dealership groups and other companies engaged in the automotive business who realize the power of personal video and who want to realize the same success our current customers have had in driving profits through video engagement."

