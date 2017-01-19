Delphi Energy Corp. Announces Changes to Senior Management

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 19, 2017) -

Delphi Energy Corp. (TSX:DEE) ("Delphi" or the "Company") is announcing changes to its leadership team effective immediately.

John Behr has been promoted to Vice-President, Geosciences. Mr. Behr has been with the Company for over three years, most recently in the position of Manager, Geosciences. Mr. Behr has successfully analyzed, explored and exploited a wide variety of strategic assets within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin for over 30 years.

"We are extremely pleased to be promoting John to Vice-President of Geosciences," said David J. Reid, Delphi President and CEO. "John brings a wealth of experience and deep breadth of knowledge to the position. We look forward to seeing the results of his continued exploration efforts as Delphi accelerates our pace of drilling and production."

Brian P. Kohlhammer, Senior Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer, has left the Company to explore other opportunities. Mr. Kohlhammer served in his role for nearly 13 years.

Added Mr. Reid, "Brian has been key member of the senior management team. On behalf of the Board of Directors and our Staff, we wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

The Company has begun an executive search and expects a replacement to be identified in a timely manner.

About Delphi Energy Corp.

Delphi Energy Corp. is an industry-leading producer of liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has achieved top decile results through the development of our high quality Montney property, uniquely positioned in the Deep Basin of Bigstone, in northwest Alberta. Delphi continues to outperform key industry players by improving operational efficiencies and growing our dominant Bigstone land position in this world-class play. Delphi is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DEE.