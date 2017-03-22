Delphix Reports Strong Growth in 2016, Fast Becoming the Data Platform for Transformation with the World's Biggest Brands

Over one-third of Fortune 100 companies rely on Delphix as the data platform of choice to accelerate time to market initiatives involving application development, cloud migration and data governance

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - Delphix, the world's leading dynamic data platform, reported strong results for its fiscal year 2017 with roughly $80 million in annual recurring revenue, securing a customer portfolio across top global brands. Delphix is fundamentally changing the dynamics of how companies manage and consume data as they survive -- and thrive -- in the digital economy.

The significant uptake of companies using Delphix -- and most notably the outstanding customer retention rate over 90% -- represents a shift in how companies are looking to drive even faster time to market. In fact, Delphix saw a 40% boost year-over-year in customer deals over $1M and over 80% growth in the $500k range, demonstrating the ability for the platform to scale to work with some of the world's largest and most complex data sets. When deployed, Delphix customers experience 100x faster application release times, 2x faster migration to the cloud and near-immediate ROI. JP Morgan Chase, DirecTV, Fannie Mae, HP Enterprise and hundreds of industry disruptors look to Delphix to solve difficult data challenges that span multiple owners with increasingly growing numbers of demands and volume.

Beyond agile development and cloud, enterprises are shifting to new approaches for additional efficiencies and faster time to market. Data is becoming the next wave in transformation and Delphix is seeing unprecedented demands for a dynamic data platform to address time-to-market challenges.

The World's Most Important Companies Trust Delphix

Over a third of the Fortune 100 now use Delphix, including:

3 of the Top 5 Banks

3 out of 5 Top Telcos

3 out of 5 Top Financial Services Institutions

4 out of 5 Top Health Insurers

4 out of 10 Top Retailers

5 out of 10 Top Tech Companies

To support this growth and demand, Delphix has announced the addition of long-time enterprise software veterans Michelle Kerr (Chief Marketing Officer) and Tony Orlando (SVP of WW Sales); each of whom specialize in helping companies build and scale long-lasting brands. Having recently joined from Pivotal, Kerr spent nearly 20 years at Oracle, in addition to a host of start-ups. Orlando brings nearly three decades of leadership to Delphix, having worked for CA, NetApp and others during the growth stages of their lifecycle. They join CEO Chris Cook and Head of Engineering Marc Aronson each of whom joined in 2016 to round out the executive team.

"Delphix is a game-changer. We are already benefiting from the reduced workload on operations from self-service end-users. We are leveraging automation with Delphix to further drive down operational overheads and are starting to see even greater savings with more to come," said IT Director at a Global 500 Bank.

"This was a pivotal year for the company, as we saw a surge of growth across the entire business from companies that view Delphix as a fundamental part of their digital transformation," said Chris Cook, CEO of Delphix. "Looking forward, we will continue to expand our presence deeper into these markets to help more organizations free themselves from the weight of their data, accelerate this transformation and create their own next important breakthrough."

"I've deployed Delphix across multiple companies with various database and application architectures, with successful results," said Ralph Loura, current CTO of Rodan + Fields. Loura previously held the CIO position of the Enterprise Group at HP and at Clorox. "In each deployment, we have experienced successful outcomes such as faster time to market, increased productivity and reduced risk. That Delphix is so widely applicable across major systems makes it a uniquely enterprise-ready solution."

"As a founding investor at Delphix, we have watched the company grow from concept to a trusted enterprise brand that is deployed at many of the world's largest companies," said Asheem Chandna of Greylock Partners. "It's an exciting time at Delphix with recent executive team additions and business wins. We look forward to continued growth and scale in the journey ahead."

About Delphix

Delphix delivers a dynamic data platform that gives people and teams the power to let data move at the speed of their business. Over 300+ companies and one-third of the Fortune 100 depend on Delphix each day, in fact we work with three of the top five U.S. banks, eight out of top 10 insurance companies and three of the top five retailers. These modern innovators know the Delphix platform to be the secret sauce to achieving 100x performance boosts and increases in total business acceleration. They have seen dramatically reduced software release times, faster responses to regulatory and compliance changes and the ability to quickly and efficiently move applications to the cloud. With offices around the world, Delphix is comprised of a team of enterprise software veterans and some of the brightest minds in tech, each of whom believe in the power of data to help accelerate the pace of discovery and better the way we live. Find us online at www.delphix.com.

