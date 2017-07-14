DELSEY celebrates Bastille Day

PARIS, FRANCE--(Marketwired - July 14, 2017) - DELSEY, the iconic luggage brand with over 70 years of innovation, timeless quality and audacious design, is celebrating their French heritage with an official donation to the Comité Tricolore Bastille Day party at the French Embassy, July 15th.

Bastille Day is the French national holiday which officially falls on July 14th every year. While "liberty, egality and fraternity" is the official motto of the French Republic, it is a day to celebrate French customs and culture in addition to freedom.

Comité Tricolore is the associated network of a strong and supportive Francophone community in the Washington D.C. area. It is an apolitical, philanthropic non-profit, open to French, Francophone and Franco-American clubs or associations in region which share a common interest in French culture and in the strengthening of the relationship between France and the United States.

Born in Paris in 1946, DELSEY luggage is designed with savoir faire only the French can achieve. Each collection features an attractive streamlined look while incorporating the latest in luggage technology to bridge the gap between classic style and modern innovation.

DELSEY has a collection named BASTILLE LITE, which includes everything anyone needs to travel freely! Inspired by the white and navy blue striped mariniere shirt made so fashionable by Jean Paul Gaultier, the collection features a ridged finish for reinforcement and impact resistance. Full of organizational options, DELSEY BASTILLE LITE makes packing easy. And with the carry-on weighing only six pounds, travelers are free to pack more of what they want to take on their trip!

To honor their French heritage DELSEY is donating three cases to the Comité Tricolore Bastille Day party at the French Embassy in Washington D.C. July 15th.

For more information about the event, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1894985800769298/

ABOUT DELSEY: An iconic brand, DELSEY is a French company and a creator of baggage since 1946. For more than 70 years DELSEY has offered consumers cases which bring together quality and audacious design. DELSEY creates ingenious baggage designed to accompany travellers wherever they go and to adapt to all types of journey, both professional and personal. Its strength grounded in its expertise, the brand is behind numerous innovations recognised by important prizes in the design world. DELSEY brings together style and functionality to create products that reflects the personality of each consumer. Today DELSEY is present on five continents and in more than 110 countries. A DELSEY bag is sold every 10 seconds.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/14/11G142701/Images/Bastille_Day-70c7188cf186a70db99fc8b17f62846c.jpg