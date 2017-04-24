DELSEY ends the debate between hardside and softside luggage!

PARIS, FRANCE--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - DELSEY, the iconic French luggage brand celebrating over 70 years of innovation, timeless quality and audacious design, has just made the debate between hardside and softside luggage irrelevant, with the launch of DELSEY CRUISE LITE HARDSIDE. The new collection offers a game-changing top-lid opening in feature rich, spacious, lightweight collection.

Softside vs hardside? Traditionally, softside cases offered a deeper packing compartment, additional organizational options, and a lightweight option while hardside cases were selected for their added protection and fashionable look.

DELSEY made the decisive move to end this debate, combining the convenience of softside packing with the protection only a hardside case can offer. Designed with a top lid opening, DELSEY CRUISE LITE HARDSIDE is perfect for packing in small spaces, retrieving items from the trunk of a car, or accommodating larger pieces in one big space.

True to their commitment to make travel easy, DELSEY designed this new collection with several organizational options to travel effortlessly. The carry-on bag features a front pocket and padded sleeve for up to a 15.6 inch laptop, and the main compartment expands for maximum capacity and flexibility. And for those moments when the overhead compartment is not available, DELSEY CRUISE LITE HARDSIDE also features an underseater, with a compartment for a 14 inch laptop, perfect for a weekend getaway!

DELSEY CRUISE LITE HARDSIDE is also the first hardside collection to feature the DELSEY patented Overweight Indicator. Built-in to the side carry handle of the luggage, the feature is available on both the medium and large check-in uprights and determines if bags are over the 50lbs weight allowance.

Made from 100% polycarbonate material, the shell of the suitcase is strong, impact-resistant and lightweight, with an attractive scratch-resistant finish. Getting from point A to B is easy thanks to double spinner wheels.

Additionally, this bag offers a recessed TSA-accepted combination lock, which allows TSA agents to inspect the bag without damaging anything in the process. For maximum security, the carry-on also features a double TSA lock to ensure the front pocket and main compartment are both secure.

The collection is available in blue, black cherry, and platinum, in 5 sizes including an international carry-on and 2 wheel underseater. The sale price for the collection ranges from $119.99 for the underseater to $179.99 for the larger upright.

For more information, visit www.delsey.com.

ABOUT DELSEY: An iconic brand, DELSEY is a French company and a creator of baggage since 1946. For more than 70 years DELSEY has offered consumers cases which bring together quality and audacious design. DELSEY creates ingenious baggage designed to accompany travellers wherever they go and to adapt to all types of journey, both professional and personal. Its strength grounded in its expertise, the brand is behind numerous innovations recognised by important prizes in the design world. DELSEY brings together style and functionality to create products that reflects the personality of each consumer. Today DELSEY is present on five continents and in more than 110 countries. A DELSEY bag is sold every 10 seconds.

