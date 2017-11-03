DELSEY introduces CHATELET under-seater

PARIS, FRANCE--(Marketwired - November 03, 2017) - DELSEY, the iconic luggage brand with over 70 years of innovation, timeless quality and audacious design, is adding to their signature CHATELET collection with the latest travel necessity, the under-seater.

Driven to create luggage that meets the latest traveler demands, DELSEY created under-seaters as an answer to the new economy fare regulations airlines are leaning towards. The trend to charge increasing fees for checked and even carry-on bags has travelers searching for new packing methods. Overhead bins fill quickly, and air travelers are often left with only the space under the seat in front of them. Under-seaters are designed to do just that - fit under the seat to maximize that precious space. And best of all this allows travelers without an aisle seat to access their belongings inflight, without disturbing other passengers.

Creating an under-seater for the sought after DELSEY CHATELET collection means travelers can now complete their travel set with this vintage-chic piece. The CHATELETcollection embodies everything French, everything chic and everything DELSEY. The under-seater is a soft-side piece with the attractive vegan-leather trim for a look that can go from the office to vacation and anywhere in-between. Available in chocolate or champagne, DELSEY CHATELET adds an elegant signature touch to any travel ensemble.

The DELSEY CHATELET under-seater has a roomy main compartment can fit a couple of outfits for a weekend get-away or a quick change upon arrival. The large front pocket features deluxe soft-touch Bordeaux fabric lining and is perfect to hold an iPad, travel documents, magazines and anything else that travelers may want to access in flight. Shoe pockets, zippered pouches and an elastic strap in the interior make organizing and packing easy. The smart band on the back of the case can either hold additional magazines or can be used to slip over the trolley handle of a larger suitcase depending on each traveler's needs. The bags are lightweight and easy to carry while the two-wheel trolley system with recessed wheels offers superior mobility and a convenient option for dashing through the airport!

The DELSEY CHATELET under-seater can be purchased at www.shop.delsey.com.

ABOUT DELSEY: An iconic brand, DELSEY is a French company and a creator of baggage since 1946. For more than 70 years DELSEY has offered consumers cases which bring together quality and audacious design. DELSEY creates ingenious baggage designed to accompany travellers wherever they go and to adapt to all types of journey, both professional and personal. Its strength grounded in its expertise, the brand is behind numerous innovations recognised by important prizes in the design world. DELSEY brings together style and functionality to create products that reflects the personality of each consumer. Today DELSEY is present on five continents and in more than 110 countries. A DELSEY bag is sold every 10 seconds.

