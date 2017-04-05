DELSEY redefines smart luggage, revealing PLUGGAGE at the Travel Goods Show

PARIS, FRANCE--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - DELSEY, the iconic French luggage brand celebrating over 70 years of innovation, timeless quality and audacious design, is redefining smart luggage with the U.S. debut of PLUGGAGE, today at the Travel Goods Show. Solidifying their position as an ingenious luggage creator, DELSEY PLUGGAGE answers the ultra-connected traveler's needs for security, convenience and tracking. DELSEY PLUGGAGE empowers travelers with the ability to track bags, unlock zippers and display the exact weight of the case!

DELSEY PLUGGAGE is the first connected luggage to be designed and developed by a luggage maker. The new smart collection is entirely based on traveler feedback. Travelers from all over the world were invited to vote on the top connected features they wanted to see in their luggage, and the results of this poll were used to design PLUGGAGE. The design is a product of expertise and innovation that encompasses cutting-edge features in just one collection, making packing and traveling a connected experience!

The collection embraces the latest in smart technology to empower travelers with an ultra-connected experience. Modular design allows each function to work independently, with or without the use of a smart phone.

DELSEY PLUGGAGE includes:

Dedicated app

Because everyone loves a good app, DELSEY PLUGGAGE is used in conjunction with a dedicated app compatible with iOS 9.0 (or newer) and Android 4.3 (or newer). The DELSEY PLUGGAGE app records weights and TSA openings, unlocks luggage, indicates battery charge level, and can manage up to five cases, to amp up connected travel experience!

Integrated digital scale

The easy to use system is located on the side handle, and provides accurate luggage weight in real time. Weights are also stored in the app for subsequent use. The smart feature even verifies that the weight complies with the travelers specific airline requirements, eliminating last minute stress when checking in at the airport.

Innovating opening

With DELSEY PLUGGAGE, travelers can unlock their cases with a fingerprint, app, or 3-digit combination. The lock is TSA approved and the DELSEY PLUGGAGE app records all openings by TSA authorities.

International tracking, powered by LUGLOC

With GSM technology, DELSEY PLUGGAGE follows case movement from airport to airport, so travelers can confirm on their smart phone the exact location of their luggage in real-time.

Battery charger

DELSEY PLUGGAGE is designed with a USB port and dedicated power bank sleeve to help connected travelers stay connected. Travelers can use a portable battery to connect their devices, and DELSEY PLUGGAGE is designed so travelers can even recharge the power bank without having to remove it from the pocket!

Alert mode with Bluetooth!

Thanks to Bluetooth technology, DELSEY PLUGGAGE notifies travelers when luggage moves 10-65 feet away or arrives on the carousel at the luggage claim.

For more information, visit www.delsey.com

ABOUT DELSEY: An iconic brand, DELSEY is a French company and a creator of baggage since 1946. For more than 70 years DELSEY has offered consumers cases which bring together quality and audacious design. DELSEY creates ingenious baggage designed to accompany travellers wherever they go and to adapt to all types of journey, both professional and personal. Its strength grounded in its expertise, the brand is behind numerous innovations recognised by important prizes in the design world. DELSEY brings together style and functionality to create products that reflects the personality of each consumer. Today DELSEY is present on five continents and in more than 110 countries. A DELSEY bag is sold every 10 seconds.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/5/11G135219/Images/PLUGGAGE_at_the_Travel_Goods_Show-34beec34cb53abbe9724fa884bde1c7b.jpg