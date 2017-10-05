DELSEY reveales PILOT 4.0, for the ultra-connected road warrior

PARIS, FRANCE--(Marketwired - October 05, 2017) - DELSEY, the iconic luggage brand with over 70 years of innovation, timeless quality and audacious design, has just launched a new collection for the ultra-connected road warrior. DELSEY PILOT 4.0 empowers travelers with all the extras they need to get through any journey.

Road warriors. We may be one or we may know one. Those who are rough, rugged, and ready for anything. The adventurous types, looking for luggage that can keep up with their incessant demand for anything. Whether they are business travelers frequently navigating through airports, or families that hit the road at the drop of a hat, DELSEY PILOT 4.0 is the collection they have been waiting for.

Both the DELSEY PILOT 4.0 carry-on size and mobile office are designed for travelers that want to stay connected on the go. A USB port and dedicated power bank sleeve can conveniently charge electronics, while the built in padded, zipped exterior pocket can fit anything from a tablet to a 15.6 inch laptop. This is crucial for road warriors that never want to run out of power, and they can organize, store and access electronics without opening their case.

The 25 inch and 29 inch spinner uprights are equally as sophisticated. These fully featured bags include the DELSEY patent Overweight Indicator, integrated on the top handle, which alerts travelers when their bags exceed the 50 pound limit enforced by most airlines. This means travelers can breeze through check-in with confidence, avoiding overweight luggage fees and getting on with their adventure.

And the interior of DELSEY PILOT 4.0 is carefully created for maximum capacity, ease and flexibility. The interior soft-touch lining is complete with several organizational options including zipped pockets. The uprights also include a removable, tri-fold garment sleeve to facilitate packing of formal wear.

Durable DELSEY PILOT 4.0 is made from strong DuraTec fabric while protection repels water, oil and dust to ensure belongings are well preserved. The intrusion-proof DELSEY patent zip SECURITECH® is 41 times stronger than standard zippers for added protection, while a built-in TSA accepted lock provides additional reassurance. A kick plate and corner protectors finish off this collection ensuring it is built to last.

Unmistakably French, the sleek design makes DELSEY PILOT 4.0 an accent to any travel ensemble. Available in emerald green or black, faux leather accents and elegant stitching give each case a polished look.

ABOUT DELSEY: An iconic brand, DELSEY is a French company and a creator of baggage since 1946. For more than 70 years DELSEY has offered consumers cases which bring together quality and audacious design. DELSEY creates ingenious baggage designed to accompany travellers wherever they go and to adapt to all types of journey, both professional and personal. Its strength grounded in its expertise, the brand is behind numerous innovations recognised by important prizes in the design world. DELSEY brings together style and functionality to create products that reflects the personality of each consumer. Today DELSEY is present on five continents and in more than 110 countries. A DELSEY bag is sold every 10 seconds. Find Delsey on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DelseyUSA

