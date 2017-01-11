DELSEY reveals romantic gift guide for Valentines

PARIS, FRANCE--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - DELSEY, the iconic French luggage brand known for seventy years of timeless quality and audacious design, is revealing their Valentine's Day gift guide. With romantic red collections and his and hers options, there is a DELSEY bag for every one!

Dedicated to making travel seamless, DELSEY knows what an important role travel plays in love, life and adventure. The Paris based design team creates collections that integrate the latest in travel technology, and best of all, each DELSEY collection is designed with French savoir faire, for a polished look that adds a little Parisian chic to any travel ensemble!

Young love…

Nothing says Valentine's Day like classic ruby red! For those couples who want to make a Valentine's statement, DELSEY Embleme is an ultra-light, grain-textured hard-side polycarbonate case designed to protect luggage from extreme temperatures and impact.

DELSEY Aero comes in a red metallic ridged option for a racier look! This fully featured collection is perfect for those who want a sleek hard-side collection full of organizational options. The 19 inch international carry-on bag even features a hard-side exterior pocket so that travelers can access their electronics en route.

Softer souls…

Soft souls deserve soft-side bags and DELSEY Dauphine+ is a light weight option for those who prefer to pack as much as possible. The 19 inch Dauphine+ case weights less than four pounds, making it one of the lightest collections on the market!

DELSEY Montmartre is another option for sophisticated Valentines who want something more than real red. This collection comes in a classic French Bordeaux and is fully featured with organizational options designed for frequent travelers.

His and hers…

For those couples that have more classic taste, DELSEY Chatelet Hard+ is a Parisian vintage chic collection lined with faux-leather for a stylish and unmistakably French look. DELSEY Chatelet comes in champagne, for her, or chocolate, for him, so couples can go with a his and hers coordinated look. The collection features the ingenious stop-and-go brake system that prevents the bags from rolling away when travelers are on public transportation or checking-in at the airport.

For more information, visit www.delsey.com.

ABOUT DELSEY: An iconic brand, DELSEY is a French company and a creator of baggage since 1946. For more than 70 years DELSEY has offered consumers cases which bring together quality and audacious design. DELSEY creates ingenious baggage designed to accompany travellers wherever they go and to adapt to all types of journey, both professional and personal. Its strength grounded in its expertise, the brand is behind numerous innovations recognised by important prizes in the design world. DELSEY brings together style and functionality to create products that reflects the personality of each consumer. Today DELSEY is present on five continents and in more than 110 countries. A DELSEY bag is sold every 10 seconds.

